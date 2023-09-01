Banding All Blacks ready for Australian tour

The National Band of New Zealand is getting ready to showcase its musical talents on its first tour to Australia.

The National Brass Band of New Zealand has put the final touches to its preparations for it first ever tour to Australia, with the 33-strong ensemble now looking forward to performing in Melbourne on Saturday evening under MD David Bremner.

Guest stars

The band completed its last full day of rehearsal at the Footscray-Yaraville Band headquarters in the suburbs of the State of Victoria and will head to Hawthorn Town Hall (7.00pm) with guest soloist, Owen Morris, the principal trumpet of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

Formed to undertake a Coronation tour of the United Kingdom in 1953, the 'originals' famously made history by winning both the Edinburgh Festival and then the British Open Championship at Belle Vue in Manchester.

On Sunday the band will move to Bendigo where they will be joined by trumpet star Philip Cobb.

Speaking previously to 4BR, MD, David Bremner said: "We will be showcasing the full range of our talent — with a mix of classical, contemporary, jazz and everything in between."

Follow progress

You can follow their progress at:

https://www.facebook.com/nationalbandnz

https://www.nationalband.co.nz/

We will be showcasing the full range of our talent — with a mix of classical, contemporary, jazz and everything in between MD, David Bremner

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Itinerary:





Saturday 2nd September:

Hawthorn Town Hall, Melbourne (7.00pm)

Soloist: Owen Morris

Sunday 3rd September:

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo (2.30pm)

Soloist: Philip Cobb

Tuesday 5th September:

City Hall, Newcastle (7.00pm)

Soloist: Philip Cobb

Wednesday 6th September:

Salvation Army Congress Hall, Sydney (7.00pm)

Soloist: Philip Cobb

Friday 8th September:

Salvation Army City Temple, Brisbane (7.00pm)

Soloist: Philip Cobb

Saturday 9th September:

The Events Centre, Caloundra (2.30pm)

Soloist: Philip Cobb

Tickets available from: https://nationalband.co.nz