Flowers look to Da Vinci to help crack Open code

Flowers Band's latest CD features works from composers linked to their success as well as the polymath genius Leonardo da Vinci...

The Flowers Band is not only looking forward to cracking the musical code to winning the British Open Championship at Symphony Hall on September 9th, but also to the launch of its latest CD.

Conducted by Paul Holland, 'Da Vinci' features works from composers that have worked closely with them with over the last few years — including Christian Overhead, Paul Saggers, Dan Price, Jonathan Bates, Paul McGhee and Christopher Bond.

Mike Sheppard has produced a new 'Concerto for Tenor Horn' which is performed by Emily Evans, whilst Richard Taylor provides two new concert works.

Centrepiece

The centrepiece is Ludovic Neurohr's 'Da Vinci' — an elite level test-piece from the ever-inventive Swiss composer which the band performed in winning the French Open title in 2016.

The recording is already available in digital form on the www.Wobply.com recording platform, but the physical CD will be available for sale from World of Brass at the forthcoming British Open.

Showcase

Speaking about the release, Paul Holland told 4BR: "We've wanted to showcase the works which we have commissioned or performed at major events from composers who we have built ongoing relationships with.

Ludo wrote the opening track 'Shout Up!' and gifted it to the band, as did Richard Taylor, whilst 'Da Vinci' is a fantastic major test-piece that we are delighted to be able to record and which I hope will gain further deserved plaudits."

He added: "We've also been lucky to work with talented composers for our successful Brass in Concert programmes and we are sure the featured soloists Paul Richards, Lauren Chinn and Emily Evans will gain more fans after people enjoy their performances on the CD, alongside Iain Culross who was our guest for the recording."

CD Play list:

1. Go! (Christian Overhead0

2. Poor Paris...Love Was Your Achilles (Paul Saggers)

Soloist Paul Richards

3. Shout Up! (Ludovic Neurohr)

4. La CathÃ©drale Engloutie (Debussy arr. Dan Price)

5. Concerto for Tenor Horn and Brass Band (Mike Sheppard)

Soloist: Emily Evans

i. Intrada

ii. Aria

iii. Rondo

8. St Peter's Chorale (Jonathan Bates)

9. Tokyo Sunset (Richard Taylor)

10. Bright Lights, Big City (Richard Taylor)

11. The Descent (Christopher Bond)

Soloist: Iain Culross

12. Pandemic 1349 (Paul McGhee)

13. Da Vinci (Ludovic Neurohr)