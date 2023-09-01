                 

UK Music CEO takes top strategy role with Prime Minister

Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, the CEO of UK Music is to leave his role to become Director of Strategy for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

UK Music
  Jamie Njoku-Goodwin was CEO of UK Music for three years.

Friday, 01 September 2023

        

Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, the CEO of UK Music, the organisation which represents different sectors of the music industry, is to leave the role to become Director of Strategy for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Influential figure

Regarded as one of the most influential figures within the music industry, Njoku-Goodwin was a government special adviser at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport and at the Department of Health and Social Care, before joining UK Music in 2020.

The Bachelor of Music is a trustee of Britten Pears Arts, sits on the board of the London Philharmonic Orchestra, and is a member of Council of the Royal College of Music.

He acted as a sector representative to Government and was on the advisory panel for the National Plan for Music Education, the UK City of Culture 2025, and the Creative Industries Council. He sits on the National Council of Arts Council England.

Njoku-Goodwin recently coordinated the industry's response to the challenges posed by artificial intelligence, highlighting the crucial need for robust copyright protection.

He is a passionate advocate for our sector... I can fully understand why the Prime Minister would want him in a very senior Downing Street roleLord Tom Watson.

Key role

Speaking about his departure, UK Music Chairman Lord Tom Watson said: 'Jamie joined UK Music when the sector was in the midst of a crisis due to impact of Covid.

He swiftly played a key role in securing the vital support the industry needed to help get back on its feet."

Lord Watson added: "He is a passionate advocate for our sectorâ€¦ I can fully understand why the Prime Minister would want him in a very senior Downing Street role. I'm sure he will deploy his considerable skills for the country in the same way he has for the music industry."

It was confirmed that UK Music Deputy Chief Executive Tom Kiehl will take the role as interim Chief Executive.

Image: With direct permission of UK Music (photographer: Joanne Dudderidge)

        

