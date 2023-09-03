Every little helps for Elland

Elland Silver Band is looking to Tesco shoppers to help them provide a fantastic project to inspire youngsters to play a brass band instrument for free.

Elland Silver Band are bidding for a cash boost from the Tesco Stronger Starts initiative to be able to offer 'free taster sessions' to local children and aspire them to join their local brass band.

Tesco works with community charity Groundwork to run its community funding scheme, which sees grants of up to £1,500, £1,000 and £500 awarded to local community projects, with a particular focus on children and young people.

Shortlist

Three groups in every community have been shortlisted to receive the cash award, and shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

Elland hopes to attract votes to support its free brass instrumental 'Taster Sessions' to local school children so they can try a musical instrument and join their beginner band.

Free taster sessions

Speaking about the project, Samantha Harrison, MD of Elland Silver Youth Band told 4BR: "With the cost of living increasing, parents may not be able to pay for music lessons or rent a musical instrument.

However, by offering free trials children we can enable them to enjoy and learn with others and develop lots of great skills. People's support can really change a child's life."

Voting tokens

Voting is open in all Tesco stores until the end of September with customers casting their vote using a token given to them at the check-out each time they shop.

Tesco has already introduced a £5m grant programme in partnership with Groundwork UK, to give children across the UK a stronger start in life by providing nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people's physical health and mental wellbeing.

Its 'Tesco's Stronger Starts' has already provided over £100 million to more than 50,000 projects across Britain.

However, by offering free trials children we can enable them to enjoy and learn with others and develop lots of great skills. People's support can really change a child's life Samantha Harrison

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Stronger Starts

Stronger Starts is being supported by Kiss FM presenter, Jordan Banjo, who said: "It's hard for kids to dream big when they're hungry but by nominating your local school or children's group, you can make a massive difference to the lives of thousands of youngsters."



Anyone can nominate a project and organisations can apply online. To find out more visit www.tescoplc.com/strongerstarts