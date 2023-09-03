                 

*
banner

News

New Wells appointment looks to add extra musical opportunity

Laetitia Stott hopes to add to the concert calendar as the new Head of Music Performance at Wells Cathedral School.

Stott
  Laetitia Stott is one of the UK's most innovative and versatile French horn players

Sunday, 03 September 2023

        

Wells Cathedral School has announced the appointment of Laetitia Stott as its new Head of Music Performance.

4BR was informed that the role has been created to expand the school's calendar of over 200 concerts per year and to create even more opportunities for the talented young people who come to study there.

Innovative

Laetitia Stott is one of the UK's most innovative and versatile French horn players and will commence her new role immediately.

As an educator she has held several senior positions, including Head of Brass at Highgate School, as well as tutoring for the National Children's Orchestra of Great Britain, for which she is also a Trustee.

She also co-founded the pioneering initiative Gender and the Large and Shiny Instruments (GALSI), an organisation that promotes female and non-binary brass and percussion performers and teachers.

Educator

Speaking about her appointment Alex Laing, Director of Music told 4BR: "I'm thrilled to be welcoming Laetitia. She is an educator of national recognition, a fabulous performer, a researcher, an entrepreneur and an active advocate for equality and diversity in music.

I'm sure she will enhance and contribute to our already world-leading music department at Wells, creating yet more opportunities for our brilliant pupils."

In response, Laetitia added: "I'm excited to join the vibrant music department at Wells and look forward to contributing to such a world-class educational environment."

I'm sure she will enhance and contribute to our already world-leading music department at Wells, creating yet more opportunities for our brilliant pupilsLaetitia Stott

MDS Scheme

Wells Cathedral School is the only school in the world with both a specialist music school and a choristry programme embedded within an all-round school.

A large number of places are supported by the UK government's Music and Dance Scheme (MDS), ensuring that talented pupils can come to Wells regardless of their financial background.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Unite the Union

Death of Trevor Goodison

September 3 • The death has been announced of a wonderful stalwart performer and administrator of Unite the Union Band.

Europams

Composer call for Euro 2024

September 3 • Entries can now be submitted for consideration for the 9th European Composer Competition in Palanga.

Stott

New Wells appointment looks to add extra musical opportunity

September 3 • Laetitia Stott hopes to add to the concert calendar as the new Head of Music Performance at Wells Cathedral School.

Elland

Every little helps for Elland

September 3 • Elland Silver Band is looking to Tesco shoppers to help them provide a fantastic project to inspire youngsters to play a brass band instrument for free.

What's on »

Cinderford Academy Band - CINDERFORD ACADEMY BAND OPEN DAY

Saturday 2 September • FOXES BRIDGE DAY CENTRE. VALLEY ROAD. CINDERFORD GL14 2LJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Boarshurst Hymn and March Contest

Sunday 3 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Oldham OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Natrio Ensemble

Friday 8 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: 169th British Open

Saturday 9 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Longridge Band - Towneley Gardens Concert

Sunday 10 September • Towneley Gardens, Longridge, Preston PR3 3EA

Vacancies »

Brunel Brass Organisation

September 2 • We are a Championship Section band from Swindon who work hard and play hard in need of players to fill our ranks. We rehearse on Thursday nights with additional to support Contests/Concerts.. Required :. Soprano, . E Flat / B Flat Bass,. Percussion

Hade Edge Band

September 2 • Hade Edge Band are looking to appoint an Assistant Principal Cornet to support our fantastic Principal Cornet. We rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 8pm. We are a 1st section, very friendly and welcoming band. We have a modern purpose built hall

Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band

August 31 • Pleasley Band have seats ready and waiting for Tenor Trombone (1st or 2nd), Solo Euphonium and Solo Baritone. We need you to come and fill our band room and prepare for the Midlands Area Contest in March 2024.

Pro Cards »

David Hirst

MA, B.Ed (Hons), LTCL
Conductor, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top