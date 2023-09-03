New Wells appointment looks to add extra musical opportunity

Laetitia Stott hopes to add to the concert calendar as the new Head of Music Performance at Wells Cathedral School.

Wells Cathedral School has announced the appointment of Laetitia Stott as its new Head of Music Performance.

4BR was informed that the role has been created to expand the school's calendar of over 200 concerts per year and to create even more opportunities for the talented young people who come to study there.

Innovative

Laetitia Stott is one of the UK's most innovative and versatile French horn players and will commence her new role immediately.

As an educator she has held several senior positions, including Head of Brass at Highgate School, as well as tutoring for the National Children's Orchestra of Great Britain, for which she is also a Trustee.

She also co-founded the pioneering initiative Gender and the Large and Shiny Instruments (GALSI), an organisation that promotes female and non-binary brass and percussion performers and teachers.

Educator

Speaking about her appointment Alex Laing, Director of Music told 4BR: "I'm thrilled to be welcoming Laetitia. She is an educator of national recognition, a fabulous performer, a researcher, an entrepreneur and an active advocate for equality and diversity in music.

I'm sure she will enhance and contribute to our already world-leading music department at Wells, creating yet more opportunities for our brilliant pupils."

In response, Laetitia added: "I'm excited to join the vibrant music department at Wells and look forward to contributing to such a world-class educational environment."

I'm sure she will enhance and contribute to our already world-leading music department at Wells, creating yet more opportunities for our brilliant pupils Laetitia Stott

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

MDS Scheme

Wells Cathedral School is the only school in the world with both a specialist music school and a choristry programme embedded within an all-round school.

A large number of places are supported by the UK government's Music and Dance Scheme (MDS), ensuring that talented pupils can come to Wells regardless of their financial background.