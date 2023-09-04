                 

News

Brass Band Willebroek set for new release

The Belgian World Champion will be releasing its first CD since 2007 later this year.

willebroek
  The recording was made at the Royal Brussels Conservatoire

Monday, 04 September 2023

        

Brass Band Willebroek has recorded its latest CD under the baton of conductor Frans Violet.

The current World and former European and Belgian champion recorded in the outstanding main hall of the Royal Brussels Conservatoire in collaboration with World of Brass and guest producer Luc Vertommen. It is the band's first CD recording since 2007.

Wide range

It will feature a wide range of music, from classical works by Belgian composers to rock compositions and solos from Lode Violet and Kevin Van Giel.

The next generation of compositional talent will be featured in works by Stijn Aertgeerts and Lode Violet, whilst the major test-piece showcase will be 'Explorers on the Moon' by Paul Raphael, which Willebroek performed in winning the Dutch Open title earlier this year.

Great experience

Conductor Frans Violet told 4BR: ""This was a great experience for the band — especially in be able to record at the Conservatoire.

My thanks go to Luc for his insight and support, to the recording team at World of Brass and especially to the players who worked so hard and played so brilliantly."

Release date

4BR was informed that the CD will be available for release on November 25th, during the Belgian Brass Band Championships in Heist-op-den-Berg.

        

