Registry reminder for British Open bands

The competing bands at this year's British Open Championship are reminded to ensure their player registry details are up to date.

  Bands are reminded to get their player registrations in order before the big day

Monday, 04 September 2023

        

Competing bands at this year's British Open Championship at Symnphony Hall on Saturday 9th September are being reminded that they must ensure that their player registration details are in order.

Bands have a direct link to the British Open Registry which they can use to update their details on-line.

No percussion plan

Bands are also being reminded that there is no prescribed percussion plan layout for the contest — with the only proviso being that the timpani remains in its traditional place (right hand side between bass trombone/tuba section)

Ray Payne will be on hand to assist with any major logistic changes. Percussionists can help assist by providing a schematic of their proposed layout to Ray Payne on the morning of the contest.

        













