Atlantic challenge for Rothwell

The remarkable Frank Rothwell is taking to the high seas again to help raise fund for Alzheimer's Research UK.

Frank Rothwell
  Frank Rothwell will take to the sea again in December.

Tuesday, 05 September 2023

        

The remarkable Frank Rothwell, the 73-year-old owner of Oldham Athletic Football Club and someone who greatly helped the Greenfield Whit Friday Contest during its centenary celebrations in 2022 is set to repat his epic Atlantic crossing later this year.

Frank hopes to raise another £1 million to help he work for the Alzheimer's Research UK charity.

For a Cure

His tiny boat called 'For a Cure' will set sail with him at the oars in December to cover the 3,000 miles in what he hopes will be under 50 days from the Canary Islands to Antigua. On his previous successful trip he covered the distance in 56 days.

Fund raising

Frank has already secured matched funding from Iceland Foods for the first £100,000 raised, with all donations going directly to Alzheimer's Research UK.

https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/frankrothwell

        

