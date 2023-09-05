Spread a little happiness for free...

A new little concert work that can be downloaded for free aims to spread a little musical happiness around the brass banding world.

A new work inspired by the great feeling that comes with unreserved happiness is being made available to bands for free.

Sonas

Entitled, 'Sonas' — the Greek word for happiness, it has been written by David Robb as a way of thanking bands for the way in which they continue to help spread goodwill and happiness within their communities.

Speaking to 4BR, David said: "It's just my way of saying 'thank-you'. Times have been tough for everyone and bands have also found it more difficult to be in a position to acquire new original music.

I'm just adding something that they can enjoy and perform for free — and which will hopefully put a smile on everyone's face. It is not too technical and should be playable by bands of all levels."

Download

To download go to:

R1MUSIC Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087235628715

https://www.facebook.com/david.robb.35912

Preview

You can hear a performance of the piece given by the Victoria Brass Band in Australia conducted by Matthew van Emmerik.

Go to: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=185367591107325&extid=CL-UNK-UNK-UNK-IOS_GK0T-GK1C&mibextid=2Rb1fB&ref=sharing

