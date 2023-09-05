UniBrass launches Composer Competition

The UniBrass Foundation has launched its inaugural Composer Competition for its 2024 Championships.

The 2024 UniBrass Championships have announced the launch of its inaugural Composition Competition.

The initiative, which is supported by the UniBrass Foundation and Wright & Round Music Publishers aims to encourage a new generation of composers to write for the medium.

Entries

It is open to people aged 18-25, university students and recent graduates, regardless of if they or their band compete in the annual UniBrass Championships, or if this is their first journey into brass banding.

Entrants are requested to submit an original work of between 3 and 6 minutes in duration, playable by a Championship Section level band.

Innovation and creativity are key to winning this competition, which seeks to introduce new and exciting compositions by upcoming young musicians to the top levels of brass banding repertoire UniBrass

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Key

A spokesperson said: "Innovation and creativity are key to winning this competition, which seeks to introduce new and exciting compositions by upcoming young musicians to the top levels of brass banding repertoire."

Wright & Round Music Publishers will publish the winning composition.

Further details

Further details can be found at: www.unibrass.co.uk/composition-competition