Cory and Aldbourne add to early Star spotting ahead of Symphony Hall

Cory and Aldbourne will host their British Open public rehearsals on Thursday.

With a couple of days to go before bands take to the stage for the 169th British Open Championship at Symphony Hall in Birmingham, there is still the chance to enjoy previews of Thierry Deleruyelle's 'Sand and Stars' with several open rehearsals being held.

The latest bands to announce their rehearsals are former champion Cory, and last year's third placed finisher Aldbourne.

Wednesday:

The reigning British Open Champion, Brighouse & Rastrick under Prof David King will hold their open rehearsal at Brighouse Central Methodist Church on Wednesday 6th September — starting bang on 8.00pm.

Black Dyke Band and Prof Nicholas Childs will showcase their 'Sand & Stars' preparations at Morley Town Hall at 8.00pm on Wednesday 6th September. Admission is free and doors open at 7.30pm.

Scottish challengers the cooperation band will hold their open rehearsal led by conductor David Morton at 7.30pm at Clydebank Salvation Army Hall, Sylvania Way, Clydebank (G81 1EA).

Thursday:

Cory will showcase their preparations under Philip Harper on Thursday 7th September at Ferndale Community School in Maerdy (CF43 4AR) a 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, the Aldbourne Band led by Ivan Meylemans will hold their open rehearsal on Thursday 7th September at 8pm in the Aldbourne Memorial Hall.

The National champion Foden's will preview their preparations under Russell Gray at Sandbach School Theatre on Thursday 7th September. Entry is free and starts promptly at 7.30pm.

Tredegar will also be opening their doors on Thursday 7th September at their home at Gelli Road, Tredegar at 7.45pm prompt.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band will also be holding their open rehearsal on Thursday 7th September at 7.15pm at St. Luke's Church in Grimethorpe (S72 7FN) under the direction of Michael Bach.

Tickets:

British Open Championship

National Youth Brass Band

Brass Band Gala Concert

Cory & Black Dyke Bands

