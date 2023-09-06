                 

*
Record numbers for BBE Conference

There are only a handful of delegate places left up for grabs for this year's Brass Band Conference in Huddersfield next month — so be quick if you want to be there.

  The Conference takes place at Huddersfield University on Saturday 7th October

Wednesday, 06 September 2023

        

A record number of delegates have registered to attend the Brass Band Conference hosted by Brass Band England on Saturday 7th October.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/the-brass-band-conference

Heritage and Innovation

Based on the theme of 'Heritage and Innovation' it takes place at the University of Huddersfield and will feature 22 speakers.

They include the award-winning composer Gavin Higgins, Arts Council England CEO Darren Henley, and BBC Philharmonic's Interim Director Beth Wells.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/conference#speakers

Over 130 delegates have signed up from bands and organisations from around the country, all hoping to find out more about the different aspects of the banding world.

In addition, there will also be the presentation of the annual BBE Awards.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/awards

Not live streamed

This year's event will not be live streamed, with a focus instead on in-person attendance, networking and sharing of learning between bands, further supported by travel bursaries, which have now been awarded to 12 bands across England.

With the event capped at 150 delegates, there are now just 20 places left to purchase with places for those aged 23 and under available to reserve for freeBBE

Limited places left

With the event capped at 150 delegates, there are now just 20 places left to purchase with places for those aged 23 and under available to reserve for free.

Only select sessions will be available to view post-event for Brass Bands England members via their Member Resources library. Coverage of the event will also be available from the brass banding press 4barsrest and British Bandsman as well as Brassing Around, It's Not A Trumpet and the Brass Evolution Podcast.

Book

Tickets to the Brass Band Conference 2023 can be purchased from the Brass Bands England website.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/377

The Brass Band Conference 2023 is supported by funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Arts Council England, and wouldn't be possible without generous sponsorship from rooms4groups, World of Brass and the Brass Band Conductor's Association.

        

