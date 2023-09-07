                 

PRS for Music launches help for composers

An extension of the Nexus programme aims to ensure composers and songwriters get the royalties they are entitled to in the digital age.

PRS Music
  Andrea Czapary Martin, CEO, and Mark Krajewski, Managing Director of Strategic Alliances and Chief Information Officer

Thursday, 07 September 2023

        

PRS for Music has announced the extension of its Nexus programme, with a new initiative to ensure songwriter and composer information is linked to recordings prior to release.

It is in response to the 100,000s of new recordings uploaded to streaming services daily, and the constant challenge faced by music creators and publishers to identify where and when their works have been used.

Complicated

This has been significantly complicated as metadata identifying a composition is rarely provided to streaming services by those uploading recordings. The delay in providing the data can lead to an impact on royalty payments.

Supported by CISAC (the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers), PRS for Music's initiative is the first of its kind, aiming to solve this problem by allowing those releasing music to instantly generate a unique identifier for the work.

Establishing the link between the identifiers, the International Standard Recording Code (ISRC), and the work, the International Standard Works Code (ISWC), is seen as the most effective way of tracking where and when a work has been used online.

Simplified way

By giving those uploading music a simplified way to include an ISWC, alongside the existing data they already provide to streaming services, will significantly streamline the process of collecting and paying royalties.

It is hoped that the new technology, delivered via an online tool extending the current CISAC system, will help PRS for Music to quickly maximise the value of its members' works online.

Incomplete or inaccurate metadata too often results in significant delays in royalty payments to creatorsPRS for Music

Pioneering

PRS for Music CEO Andrea Czapary Martin said: "This pioneering initiative is designed to solve a worldwide issue and revolutionise how songwriters are paid. Linking ISWCs to ISRCs at the point of release is crucial and has long been an obstacle for music creators."

PRS for Music's Managing Director of Strategic Alliances and Chief Information Officer Mark Krajewski added: "Incomplete or inaccurate metadata too often results in significant delays in royalty payments to creators.

We have taken on the challenge of simplifying the process of obtaining an ISWC, removing one of the key barriers in the existing data chain."

Six months

4BR understands the project will run for six months. The initiative forms part of PRS for Music's Nexus programme, aimed at delivering innovative data solutions for the music industry.

Photo credit: Garry Jones photography

        

