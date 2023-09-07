Make sure you get the best seat in the house for Sand and Stars

If you can't get to Symphony Hall this weekend, you can still ensure you have the best seat in the house to enjoy all the action.

The are now fewer than 130 tickets left in the 2,100 seat Symphony Hall for people to grab to ensure they get a seat to enjoy the 18 bands at this year's 169th British Open Championship.

Live stream

However, you can ensure yours is still the best seat in the house by tuning into the live-streamed coverage of the event on the Wobplay media platform.

Go to: www.wobplay.com

You will be able to relax with a cold drink in hand (the temperature in Birmingham is set to crack the flags) and enjoy the fantastic playing on Thierry Deleruyelle's 'Sand & Stars' set-work.

The live-stream will be hosted by 4BR Editor Iwan Fox, with 4barsrest also providing their live comments and image coverage.

Banding globe

A British Open spokesperson told 4BR: "We are delighted that we will once again work with the excellent teams at World of Sound and Symphony Hall to ensure that the contest reaches every corner of the banding globe.

If you can't come to Birmingham, then simply sit back wherever you are and enjoy the music making."

Sign up

Tickets:

British Open Championship



https://bmusic.co.uk/events/169th-british-open-brass-band-championships

National Youth Brass Band



https://bmusic.co.uk/events/national-youth-brass-band-of-great-britain-childrens-band-pre-gala-concert-performance

Brass Band Gala Concert



Cory & Black Dyke Bands

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/brass-gala-2023-featuring-cory-band-black-dyke-and-services-for-education-brass-ensembles