Judges announced for Brass in Concert Championship

The panel of judges has been announced for the 2023 Brass in Concert Championship.

The Brass in Concert Championship has announced the adjudication panel for the 46th event to be held at Sage Gateshead on Saturday 18th November, in association with Yamaha, Banks Group and World of Brass.

Judges

The 'Quality of Performance' criteria will be judged by Howard Evans and Margie Antrobus, whilst 'Entertainment & Presentation' will be assessed by Simone Rebello and Jo Towler, and 'Programme Content' by Dr David Thornton.

The separate solo and individual awards will be judged by Roger Webster.

Howard Evans and Margie Antrobus are two vastly experienced brass band musicians who have worked and performed in the UK and abroad.

Simone Rebello is also hugely resected as a soloist, teacher, presenter and adjudicator, whilst Jo Towler is the Chief Executive of Music in the Round, the leading national promoter of chamber music and has worked for several years with the London Mozart Players, as well as the Philharmonia Orchestra and Royal Over-Seas League Arts.

David Thornton and Roger Webster need little introduction with a hinterland of vast brass band experience between them.

Prime judges

Speaking about the appointments, Brass in Concert CEO Nigel Stevens said: "Brass in Concert values itself on showcasing the very best of what brass bands have to offer, so selecting our adjudication line-up is no different.

Each of the six adjudicators are in their prime within their selected fields in the music industry — ranging from performance to education, composition to music leadership and advocacy.

He added: "As an adjudication team they fully demonstrate the diversity and talent associated with brass band music making and the wider musical community. We are very much looking forward to working with them all."

Contest day

The contest day starts at 11.00am with the first of 11 competing bands. The draw was made at the 2023 European Championships in Malmo and is as follows:

1. Grimethorpe Colliery

2. Brighouse & Rastrick

3. Friary

4. Eikanger Bjorsvik

5. Hammonds

6. Foden's

7. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery

8. Tredegar

9. Aldbourne

10. Flowers

11. Fountain City

Tickets and festival details:

Tickets: https://sagegateshead.com/seasons/brass-in-concert/

Further details about the full weekend festival can be found at: https://brassinconcert.com/news/festival-lineup-23