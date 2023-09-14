                 

New concert march gets friendly dedication

A new brass band concert march by composer Richard Lambert has been given a special dedication after help to get it published.

Ratby Mid
  The band will premiere the work at forthcoming concerts

Thursday, 14 September 2023

        

Ratby Mid Band have recently had a new march dedicated to them and their conductor, Nicholas Garman.

The composer, Richard Lambert (above), is a former colleague of Nicholas' at the London College of Music and has written many instrumental as well as ensemble works as well as two operas and a euphonium sonata.

Welcome addition

His publishers, United Music Publishing, asked Richard to write a brass band march to add to their library of music. The march is aimed at approximately Section 2 — 4 standard and it is hoped it will be a welcome addition to band concert programmes.

Knowing of Nicholas' connections to the brass band scene, Richard sent the score to him for advice. Originally written for concert band in 1977, 'Tristan's March: A Village Jubilee' as now been revised with Nicholas' help, with the composer thanking him by dedicating it to him and the band in return.

Premiere

The work will be given its premiere at their next two concerts; in HolyCroft Park, Hinkley (Sunday 24th September at 3.00pm) and Elim Church (Saturday 30th September at 7.00pm).

As well as these two concerts, Ratby Mid are looking forward to taking part in both Wychavon and Leicester Contests.

        

