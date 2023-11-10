Shepherd memories recalled by Webster and Easington

Memories of the late great James Shepherd were recalled at a recent concert given by Easington Colliery Band and soloist Roger Webster.

Easington Colliery Band recently made a debut concert appearance at the popular Fire Station performance venue in Sunderland, which is fast becoming a vibrant hub of artistic activity in the North East.



Supported by Besson, it celebrated the life and musical legacy of the late, great James Shepherd, with the band joined by one of the most famous cornet players to follow him as principal cornet of the Black Dyke Band — Roger Webster.

Packed audience

A packed audience, including family members of Jim's enjoyed a superb evening of music making led by MD, Stephen Malcolm — opening with spot on appropriateness given Jim's reputation as the foremost cornet player of his generation with 'Entry of the King'.

The band was on fine form with their contributions such as 'Festive Overture', 'Scottish Dances', 'Toccata — Oh The Blessed Lord', 'It's Alright With Me', 'Taps in Tempo' (featuring Steven Moore), the blockbuster finisher 'MacArthur Park' and encore 'Riverdance'.

Wonderful memories

It was however the wonderful memories of James Shepherd that came flooding back as Roger Webster produced sublime performances of 'Napoli', 'How Great thou Art', 'Cleopatra' and 'Herje Kati' — each delivered with the same stylistic bravura and 'versatile' musicality as him.

As an extra treat Roger joined forces for the rarely heard cornet trio 'The Heralds' alongside Easington's principal and 'bumper-up', Daniel Robson and Ross Cartledge.

Simply brilliant

A spokesperson told 4BR: "It was a truly memorable evening and the standing ovation for Roger and the band endorsed that fully. It really was like hearing Jim in action again — simply brilliant.

Our thanks go to everyone who came to enjoy the event, to Roger and Besson of course, but most of all to James Shepherd for giving us so many unforgettable memories during his career."