                 

*
banner

News

Stars out in force to support Elise keep Brassing Around

Lots of star players will join forces to help the talented Elise Hale keep reporting on brass band events in 2024 and beyond...

Brassing Around
  Elise Hale set up her Facebook page to report on the brass band world

Thursday, 07 December 2023

        

Elise Hale, the talented award-winning youngster who has made a huge impression on the banding movement in the UK with her enthusiasm and passion through her 'Brassing Around' Facebook site, has now branched out into concert promotion.

During the last twelve months the BBE 'Young Bandsperson Award' winner has covered a wide variety of brass band events and hopes to continue to do so in the coming years, making lots of new friends with her bubbly personality along the way.

Time and place

The concert is being held at Kettering Salvation Army Citadel (NN16 8JU) on Saturday 6th January (7.00pm) and will featuring great music and a host of star players from different bands, all eager to support Elise in her musical as well as journalistic ambitions.

There are already a host of players from bands such as Flowers, Grimethorpe, GUS, Elland Silver and more whilst the featured soloists on the night include Luke Barker, Ed Culpin and Jake Humphrey.

Tickets:

Tickets for the concert can be purchased at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/703385112807?aff=ebdsshios

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

John Lee

Lee leads support for Leukaemia charity concert

December 7 • John Lee will be joined by old Sheffield friends to help raise funds for Leukaemia UK.

Songs of the Angels

Derwent spread their musical wings for Christmas

December 7 • A new work from composer Matthew Eden will form part of the Christmas programmes of Derwent Brass.

Podcast

Harper speaks triple Dutch

December 7 • Cory MD Philip Harper has been featured three times on the the 'Behind the Music' podcast with presenter Geert Jan Kroon.

Brassing Around

Stars out in force to support Elise keep Brassing Around

December 7 • Lots of star players will join forces to help the talented Elise Hale keep reporting on brass band events in 2024 and beyond...

What's on »

Northop Silver Band - Christmas Concert with Kirsty Abbotts

Sunday 3 December • St Eurgain & St Peter, Church Road, Northop CH7 6BQ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Littleborough Band

Sunday 3 December • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Garforth Brass - Garforth Community Choir

Wednesday 6 December • St James the Great,. Manston,. Crossgates, . Leeds,. LS15 8JB LS15 8JB

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

The Hepworth Band - Championship Brass & Voices for Christmas

Saturday 9 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF12 0JZ

Vacancies »

Long Melford Silver Band

December 7 • Long Melford Silver Band has vacancies for Eb and Bb basses. We are a friendly band based in south Suffolk under the leadership of Frankie Ayers undertaking a healthy number of engagements throughout the year.

Fulham Brass Band

December 7 • Bb Bass vacancy! We are looking for a talented and committed team player to complete our friendly Championship Band under the leadership of Musical Director, Sam Hairsine.

Thurcroft Welfare Band

December 7 • The band are seeking to appoint the following: Flugal Horn, Solo Trombone, Percussion - Tuned or Kit. The band recently finished in 2nd place at the Yorks Regional Championships. Thurcroft is a very welcoming and friendly band, with high aspirations

Pro Cards »

Alan Duguid

BA (Hons), PGDipMus, PGCE
Conductor, Composer, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top