Stars out in force to support Elise keep Brassing Around

Lots of star players will join forces to help the talented Elise Hale keep reporting on brass band events in 2024 and beyond...

Elise Hale, the talented award-winning youngster who has made a huge impression on the banding movement in the UK with her enthusiasm and passion through her 'Brassing Around' Facebook site, has now branched out into concert promotion.

During the last twelve months the BBE 'Young Bandsperson Award' winner has covered a wide variety of brass band events and hopes to continue to do so in the coming years, making lots of new friends with her bubbly personality along the way.

Time and place

The concert is being held at Kettering Salvation Army Citadel (NN16 8JU) on Saturday 6th January (7.00pm) and will featuring great music and a host of star players from different bands, all eager to support Elise in her musical as well as journalistic ambitions.

There are already a host of players from bands such as Flowers, Grimethorpe, GUS, Elland Silver and more whilst the featured soloists on the night include Luke Barker, Ed Culpin and Jake Humphrey.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/703385112807?aff=ebdsshios