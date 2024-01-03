                 

American composer claims BrookWright double

A trombone choir work by Micah Roberts inspired by the cityscape of Cincinnati wins the 2023 Bookwright Composer prize.

Wainwright
  Micah Roberts has won the BrookWright Composer prize

Wednesday, 03 January 2024

        

Micah Roberts has been announced as the overall winner of the 2023 BrookWright International Brass Ensemble Composer Competition.

For the first time since the competition began in 2020, the talented American composer also won the Public Commendation Prize for his work for trombone choir entitled 'Mount Auburn' which depicts a bustling area of the city of Cincinnati.

Micah won $1,000 US cash, a license to the programme NotePerformer 4 and publication of his work through BrookWright Music.

The competition received 46 entries from composers in 16 different countries with the works of the five finalists placed on Youtube. The finalists were considered by owner Andrew Wainwright and composers Dr Liz Lane and Kevin Norbury.

Character and innovation

Dr. Liz Lane commented: "It was a privilege to listen and read through many great new pieces for brass ensemble and the selection of the finalists and our winner was a unanimous decision.

The winning piece stood out for its character and innovation, with great writing for collective trombones, and a striking soundscape."

Very high

The opinion was echoed by Kevin Norbury who added: "The overall standard was very high. Our choices on the 'standouts' and eventual winner were virtually unanimous.

It was good to see more entries from female composers this year and I look forward to seeing the published version of the winning composition."

Meanwhile, Andrew Wainwright added: "I would like to offer my congratulations to Micah and our other finalists, Florence Anne Maunders, Harold Burgmayer, Joseph Ricard and Nelson Jesus.

In addition, my thanks go to all the composers and arrangers who submitted such a wide range of excellent entries and the sponsors Besson, Blackwood Music, Christopher Bond Music, Data Paradigm, John Lawes, NotePerformer, and World of Brass and WobPlay who supported the competition."

Rolling scores

Rolling score videos for each of the five finalists can be viewed at:

Piece A: Florence Anne Maunders — Transmission
www.youtube.com/watch?v=oieodp4LH_k

Piece B: Harold Burgmayer — Sola Fide
www.youtube.com/watch?v=qLCPvd-k8cA

Piece C: Joseph Ricard — Chesapeake Crab Soup
www.youtube.com/watch?v=K1DhK6vPLEM

Piece D: Micah Roberts — Mount Auburn
www.youtube.com/watch?v=zCogMcrsa9w

Piece E: Nelson Jesus — Two Fast Pieces
www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU6VRzWlqWM

        

