Thomas trio leave Cory with immediate effect

Chris, Sue and Daniel Thomas resign from the former world number 1 ranked band.

  The trio have enjoyed extended periods of success with the band

Friday, 05 January 2024

        

The Cory Band has confirmed that vastly experienced trio of Chris, Sue and Daniel Thomas have left the band with immediate effect.

In thanking the trio for their "excellent playing contribution" to their long-established period of success under both Dr Robert Childs and Philip Harper, they also wished them "all the very best for the future."

Valued members

They stated that the husband and wife duo had been "valued members of the band and contributed to many wonderful performances over that extended period", whilst they thanked Dan for his "personal contribution and dedication with the extensive travelling" since re-joining nearly six months ago.

Chris and Sue first joined Cory following their Millennium year 'Double' success in 2000, becoming key components on solo trombone and the baritone team to eight British Open, seven European and five National Championship wins, as well as additional World Championship, Brass in Concert and Welsh Championship successes.

Chris was also '4BR Player of the Year' in 2018 and has won numerous contest solo accolades, whilst Sue has long been regarded as one of the best baritone players in UK banding.

Daniel returned to Cory in 2023 following his successful tenure as solo euphonium at Black Dyke Band and had been travelling from Malmesbury near Swindon to rehearsals in the Rhondda.

Shock news

The news has come as a shock to the banding world, with Cory hoping to return to winning ways in 2024, as well as to the top of the 4BR world rankings.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Chris Thomas said that they had "no alternative but to resign with immediate effect."

The decision of my parents to step down is a testament to our family's unity. As one chapter closes, I'm excited about writing the next of my musical careerDaniel Thomas

Saddened

Speaking with 4BR, Daniel Thomas said "While I'm saddened by the abrupt conclusion of my time with Cory, I remain grateful for the incredible experiences and the music created.

The decision of my parents to step down is a testament to our family's unity. As one chapter closes, I'm excited about writing the next of my musical career.

I'm grateful for the overwhelming support that has come to me, but now I would like to focus on my upcoming work with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic and the exciting opportunities opening up as a Besson Artist."

Fondest memories

He added: "My parents are extremely disappointed that their commitment and dedication to the band over such a long period of time has ended in this way.

However, they leave with the fondest of memories of having the honour of playing for a succession of incredible Cory Bands who gave world class performances to audiences around the world."

        

