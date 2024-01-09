                 

*
banner

News

Irwin heads the award winners as Brighouse look ahead to 2024

Star sop player Martin Irwin lead the way with the silverware at Brighouse & Rastrick's awards night.

Brighouse
  The band lined up behind some familiar initials for their photos

Tuesday, 09 January 2024

        

The Brighouse & Rastrick Band celebrated a fine year of achievement at their annual awards evening last weekend.

Friends and family joined the players and administrators of the West Riding Band who marked the occasion by presenting their annual awards.

Double winner

Congratulations went to Martin Irwin, their star soprano player who made it a personal 'double' by being presented with the 'Player of the Year' as well as the 'Musical Director's Player of the Year' accolades, recognising his outstanding contribution to performances throughout 2023.

Eb bass player Dave Hebb was presented with the 'Bandsperson of the Year' award.

Looking forward

The band now looks forward to another busy season, with the Yorkshire Regional Championships already on the horizon as well as their return as the English representatives to the European Championships in Palanga.

        

TAGS: Brighouse & Rastrick

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Black Duke

Black Dyke kicks off concert season in Morley

January 9 • The National Champion heads to Morley Town Hall this weekend for their first concert of 2024.

bbe

BBE opens invitation to leading voices for annual conference

January 9 • Brass Bands England is keen to hear from people and organisations who wish to share their creativity and experiences with others at its annual conference later this year.

Brett Baker

Baker to take baton at Elland Silver

January 9 • Brett Baker is the new MD at Elland Silver as he marks a move to step down from his regular playing role at Black Dyke.

Brighouse

Irwin heads the award winners as Brighouse look ahead to 2024

January 9 • Star sop player Martin Irwin lead the way with the silverware at Brighouse & Rastrick's awards night.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Stage and Screen concert

Friday 19 January • Highfield Cricket club,. Billinge road,. Wigan WN3 6BL

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Big Fat Quiz

Friday 26 January • Pemberton Band rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

The Hepworth Band - A New Year Celebration Concert with Hepworth Band

Sunday 28 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Elland Silver Band

January 9 • Elland Silver Band under the new leadership of MD Brett Baker have immediate vacancies for an ambitious CORNET (position negotiable) and BBb BASS player. Rehearsals Monday Thursday 8 - 10pm at our headquarters in Elland, 5 mins from J24 M62.

Dobcross Silver Band

January 9 • Looking for a change of scenery in the New Year? Dobcross Silver Band are looking for a competent front row player to complete the band in preparation for the North West Area Contest. This is a hard working band with a fantastic team spirit!

Leicestershire Co-op Band

January 8 • PERCUSSION VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and social band? The Leicestershire Co-op Band currently has a percussionist vacancy and are looking to recruit to complete our team. We have a varied concert & concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

Steve Pritchard-Jones

FTCL LTCL LDBBA DipMusEd GMus QTS NPQH
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top