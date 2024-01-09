Irwin heads the award winners as Brighouse look ahead to 2024

Star sop player Martin Irwin lead the way with the silverware at Brighouse & Rastrick's awards night.

The Brighouse & Rastrick Band celebrated a fine year of achievement at their annual awards evening last weekend.

Friends and family joined the players and administrators of the West Riding Band who marked the occasion by presenting their annual awards.

Double winner

Congratulations went to Martin Irwin, their star soprano player who made it a personal 'double' by being presented with the 'Player of the Year' as well as the 'Musical Director's Player of the Year' accolades, recognising his outstanding contribution to performances throughout 2023.

Eb bass player Dave Hebb was presented with the 'Bandsperson of the Year' award.

Looking forward

The band now looks forward to another busy season, with the Yorkshire Regional Championships already on the horizon as well as their return as the English representatives to the European Championships in Palanga.