New lead at Andover Town

The West of England Championship contenders welcome Sara Maganzini as their new professional conductor.

Andover Town Band, in Hampshire has welcomed the arrival of Sara Maganzini as its new professional conductor.

She will make her contest debut with the Championship Section band at the West of England Regional Championships in Torquay in March.

Corps of Music

Sara holds a Masters degree in conducting from the Koninklijk Conservatorium Den Haag in the Netherlands where she studied under Alex Schillings.

Before joining the Royal Corps of Army Music, she conducted several brass and wind bands in Italy and the Netherlands.

Looking forward

Speaking about her appointment Sara said: "I'm looking forward to working with the Andover. They have several exciting contest and concert performances planned, so it promises to be a great year."

Andover's Chair, Paul Dunning, added: "This is a big step for Andover as Sara is our first professional conductor.

Her approach and musicality have impressed us all and we're eager to get to work. Everyone at Andover would like to thank our previous Musical Directors, Steve Large and Scott Stewart for the enormous amount of work they have put in to get the band to this position."