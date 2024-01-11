                 

Mortimer gives EverReady Area boost

The experienced Tina Mortimer returns to EverReady Band on principal cornet.

Tina Mortimer
  Tina Mortimer has gained a great deal of experience on principal cornet

Thursday, 11 January 2024

        

EverReady Band has received a major boost ahead of the new contesting season with the return to their ranks of the experienced Tina Mortimer on principal cornet.

Tina works as the instrumental development lead at Durham Music Service and previously held the role with the band when they won the 2011 Grand Shield. She has also played principal cornet for NASUWT Riverside helping to kead them with their success in recent years.

Wealth of experience

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Tina brings a wealth of experience and talent to our ongoing programme of rebuilding and remodelling.

Her arrival heralds a return to the values of hard work and strong leadership and we're looking forward to her leading us in our concert and contest performances."

Area return

Tina will make her contest return at the North of England Regional Championships in Durham in March where the band look to reclaim the Area title for the first time since 2016.

        

