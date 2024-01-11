                 

Cavanagh to become dedicated baritone lead at RNCM

The growing demand for specialist baritone teaching sees the RNCM appoint Mike Cavanagh as its dedicated instrument tutor.

Mike Cavanagh
  Mike Cavanagh is solo baritone with National Champion Black Dyke Band

Thursday, 11 January 2024

        

The Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) has announced the appointment of Mike Cavanagh as its dedicated baritone tutor.

It is understood that it is the first time that a UK conservatoire has made such a specialist appointment which has traditionally been led by tutors of the euphonium.

Forward thinking

Speaking about the appointment of the former RNCM alumni and member and co-founder of the award-winning quartet A4 Brass, a spokesperson told 4BR: "This is a huge forward thinking step that acknowledges the growing popularity of the instrument."

It is understood that he will take up his from September 2024, adding to his current role as tutor in Chamber Music which he has held since 2021.

Since completing his BMus (Hons) and postgraduate degree in chamber music at the RNCM, Mike Cavanagh has become a leading exponent on the instrument with a wealth of solo, band and ensemble experience and critical acclaim.

The RNCM has always been forward thinking and innovative, and we hope this will sway students to look at us as their place to studyMike Cavanagh

Opportunity

Commenting on the new role, Mike said: "There's much more music being written for the baritone in brass bands, in competitions and in concert music.

It's being seen more as a solo instrument and yet until now it has remained the only brass instrument you can study that doesn't have its own principal tutor."

Students

The Black Dyke Band solo baritone star added: "I hope that in creating this opportunity to study it as a principal instrument with a specialist tutor will enhance the Wind, Brass & Percussion department and build on the incredible work of Professor Steven Mead and Dr David Thornton.

The RNCM has always been forward thinking and innovative, and we hope this will sway students to look at us as their place to study."

        

