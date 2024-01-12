New perc signing at Brighouse

The West Riding band welcomes a new addition to their percussion section ahead of a busy 2024.

Brighouse & Rastrick Band has made its first signing of the new season with the arrival of the talented Dom Ritchie on percussion.

Dom has already enjoyed playing with the West Riding band in concerts over the festive period and said about his appointment: "I'm really looking forward to a new chapter with Brighouse and getting back into contesting at a higher level after some time away from it."

Student

The Leeds Conservatoire student has been paying since the age of 7 and was a product of Macclesfield Youth Band before progressing further with Silk Brass.

He has gained further experience playing with a number of leading bands as he now looks forward to completing his last year of studies and hopefully moving into professional playing.