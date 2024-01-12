                 

News

New Year signings to make Newtown debuts with Tredegar

Welsh champion kick off a busy 2024 with new signings in the ranks

  Cerys, Ioan, Joe and Elliott make their official debuts this weekend in Newtown

Friday, 12 January 2024

        

The Welsh champion Tredegar will be kicking off a busy 2024 with a quartet of new signings in the ranks.

Cerys Hughes (flugel), Ioan Jones (trombone), Elliot Harrington (baritone) and Joe Strowger (cornet) come as the band looks towards their first concert outing of the year in Newtown in mid Wales on Sunday 14th January (3.00pm).

Talented players

Speaking to 4BR, Musical Director Ian Porthouse said: "We been very fortunate to have enjoyed a very settled line-up over the past few years, but this is another new chapter for the band with wonderfully talented players who share our musical outlook.

We have said a fond farewell to Will Norman, Ben Stratford and Harry Porthouse — all of whom have been brilliant performers with us, whilst Josh Herman remains an integral part of the team fitting in with his Army commitments.

Welcome

He added: "Cerys has performed with us on numerous occasions, including our Proms appearances and our award-winning CD release 'Vaughan Williams on Brass', and Elliot and Joe have also been a regular 'deps' who we are now delighted to also welcome to the team alongside Ioan who has fitted in perfectly with the trombone section.

I'm delighted to officially welcome ahead of what promises to be a busy 2024 — starting in Newtown on the weekend where we will be showcasing plenty of easy listening repertoire to ease us into things ahead of our appearance at the RNCM International Brass Band Festival in Manchester later this month."

Concert details

Tredegar at Hafren Theatre, Newtown
Sunday 14th January (3.00pm)

Booking: https://thehafren-tickets.thehafren.co.uk/ticketbooth/shows/873650335

        

