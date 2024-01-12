Conducting finalists ready for Army led test

Four talented young conductors will head to Tidworth tomorrow for the final of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Young Conductor Competition hosted by British Army Music.

The final of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain second Young Conductor Competition, hosted by British Army Music and supported by the Garrick Charitable Trust, will be held live in Tidworth in Wiltshire this weekend.

The free event at the Tidworth Garrison Theatre (SP9 7EP) on Saturday 13th January starts at 10.00am with the first of the four finalists to be assessed by Lt Col David Barringer, Dr Robert Childs and Cpt Andy Porter.

Finalists

The four finalists are Andreas Ashikkis, Felicity Cliffe, Joshua Parkhill and Craig Sanders.

Each will be given 35 minutes to rehearse one of 'Resurgam' (Eric Ball), 'Music for a Festival' (Philip Sparke) 'Shine as the Light' (Peter Graham) or 'Dimensions' (Peter Graham).

Following lunch, musicians from NYBBGB and British Army Band Tidworth will perform in open rehearsal under the direction of Cpt Andy Porter and Lt Col Dave Barringer.

Schedule:



9.30am: Finalists draw for piece

10.00am: Andreas Ashikkis

10.40am: Felicity Cliffe

11.15am: Break

11.30am: Joshua Parkhill

12.10pm: Craig Sanders

12.45pm: Jury adjudication and band lunch break

1.15pm: Result announced

1.45pm: British Army Music & NYBBGB open rehearsal and performance with break

4.45pm: End of day

Further information:



https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on/events/young-conductors-competition/