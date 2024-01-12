Warburton takes solo trombone role at Black Dyke

Adam Warburton takes over the solo trombone role with the Queensbury National Champion.

National Champion Black Dyke Band has announced the appointment of Adam Warburton as their new solo trombone.

It follows the announcement made by Brett Baker to step down from the role. The Royal Northern College of Music student will make his official debut with the Queensbury Band at their concert in his hometown of Rochdale in March, where he will be featured as a soloist.

Sought after

One of the most sought-after young playing talents in UK banding, Adam is a former member of both the National Childrens' and National Youth Band of Great Britain. He also came to prominence by winning the 'Best Soloist' award at the 2019 and 2022 European Youth Championships with Wardle Academy Band.

A performing artist with both Rath Trombones and Denis Wick, he joins Black Dyke from Hammonds Band where he was solo trombone, whilst he has also enjoyed being co-principal at Black Dyke for the past 18 months.

Wonderful player

Speaking about his new signing, Director of Music Prof Nicholas Childs told 4BR: "I've seen Adam develop into a wonderful player from the National Children's Band, through the Yorkshire Youth Band, National Youth Band, Wardle Youth and Hammonds.

His is a rare musical talent which has been enhanced by excellent conductors such as Lee Rigg and others along the way. I'm delighted to be able to polish that further at the very highest level with Black Dyke."

Massive honour

Speaking about the appointment Adam added: "It's a massive honour for me to sit in the same seat as so many great players in Black Dyke's history and to follow Brett who has taught me so much."

Players who have held the role include Fred Bower (1898-1922) and Frank Berry (1964-1983) as well as Brett Baker (2000-2024).

He added: "I would also like to take the opportunity of thanking Morgan Griffiths and everyone at Hammonds Band for their support, friendship, and opportunities during my time with them."

Very best

Wishing him the very best, Hammonds MD, Morgan Griffiths said: "When I first heard Adam play, I knew he had the qualities of an exceptional player. It has been a delight to witness his development over the last 18 months.

I know everyone at Hammonds Band wishes Adam all the very best for the future."