Concerto focus ahead for Higgins

The world premiere of his new French Horn work heralds an exciting Concerto period for composer Gavin Higgins.

Composer Gavin Higgins has told 4BR that he is looking forward to hearing his award winning 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' being played by the Ambassador Band ensemble of the National Youth Brass Band and the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain later this year.

Exciting

Speaking in Swansea following the world premiere of his 'Horn Concerto' performed by Ben Goldscheider and the National Orchestra of Wales (NOW) conducted by Jaime Martin, he said: "It's going to be a really exciting occasion.

It's so encouraging that young players from the brass band and orchestral worlds collaborate in this way.

Jessica Cottis is a fantastic conductor who I know will bring the music to life, and I must thank Lisa Tregale from NOW and both the National Youth organisations for bringing this together. I can't wait."

World class

Gavin also took the opportunity to thank Ben Goldscheider for his remarkable performance of his demanding 27-minute concerto. "He is a player who wants to explore new horizons for the instrument, and I was happy to oblige.

He is a world class musician and it has been a delight writing this work for him and the orchestra."

Brilliant work

Ben meanwhile thanked the compeer in return. "It's been brilliant working with Gavin — although he certainly made sure that he stretched me a far as possible.

My thanks go to him, the orchestra and conductor Jaime Martin for making the world premiere so special."

A second performance is taking place today at Cardiff's BBC Hoddinott Hall (Millennium Centre) at 3.00pm.

Tickets from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/engxp6

Performances and more information:

Further performances will take place then at Cadogan Hall, London (with the London Chamber Orchestra), on 7th February; and in Eindhoven, Maastricht and Aachen (with Philharmonie Zuidnederland) on 1st, 2nd and 3rd March.

To find out more about the concerto go to:

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2024/jan/12/composer-gavin-higgins-concerto-for-french-horn-forest-of-dean-ben-goldscheider