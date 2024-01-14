                 

More signings at EverReady

New and old faces return to further boost North of England Area contenders.

EverReady
  The band welcomes the three signings to the ranks

Sunday, 14 January 2024

        

The EverReady Band has certainly been busy in the January transfer market with the news that following the arrival of Tina Mortimer as principal cornet, they have added more players to the ranks.

New players

Kate Garnett come in on second trombone from Houghton Brass. Kate has been depping for the band since December impressing with her musicianship.

Meanwhile, cornet player Jeffrey Bailey returns after enjoying a spell with Thundersley Band.

The band also welcomes the return of Colin Dixon to the bass section. Colin has been a member just about continuously since 1979, but returns with a smile after undergoing extensive dental work that has enabled him to return to playing.

Great welcome

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "It's great to welcome new and old faces back — with Kate already proving to be wonderful addition to the trombone section and Jeff and Colin returning to their musical home.

With an exciting 2024 ahead we are sure these new additions further boost our competitive confidence ahead of the Regional Championships and beyond."

        

