January Sales at Band Supplies

Chris Tudball is the man to get in touch with if you are after a great bargain ahead of the Regional Championships.

Band Supplies
  Get in touch with Chris Tudball at Band Supplies

Tuesday, 16 January 2024

        

There are plenty of great January Sales bargains to be grabbed at Band Supplies, with both second hand and demonstration instruments on offer.

All instruments have been serviced and checked thoroughly and are ready to be played in time for this year's Regional Championship challenges. All complete outfits include warranties and guarantees.

Contact:

For all enquiries contact Chris Tudball (above) at:
Email: leeds@bandsupplies.co.uk
Tel: 0113 2453097

Second Hand:


Cornet:
Besson Prestige 2028 (silver) in excellent condition: £2,295.00
Besson Sovereign 928GT (silver) in excellent condition: £1,695.00

Flugel:
Yamaha YFH8315G Custom (silver) in excellent condition: £2,295.00

Tenor Horn:
Yamaha Maestro (silver) in excellent condition: £1,495.00
Yamaha YAH 203S (silver) in good condition: £795.00

Trombone:
Besson Sovereign 944 (lacquer) Bb/F in good condition: £495.00

Euphonium:
Besson Sovereign 968 (silver) in very good condition: £2,595.00

Bass:
EEb Besson Sovereign 982 (lacquer) in good condition: £3,495.00
EEb JP Sterling (silver) (Sovereign copy) in very good condition: £2,795.00


Ex Demonstration:

(instruments as new minus a tiny mark on instrument or case)

Cornet:
Besson Sovereign 928 (silver): £2,495.00

Tenor Horn:
Besson Sovereign 950 (silver): £3,195.00

Euphonium:
Besson Prestige 2052 (silver): £5,995.00
Besson Prestige 20522 (gold): £5,895.00

        

January Sales at Band Supplies

