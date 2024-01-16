                 

New Zealand Stars of Tomorrow ready for tour duty

The National Youth Brass Band of New Zealand is getting ready for their annual tour — with the chance for the world to hear them in action.

New Zealand
  The National Youth Band of New Zealand is currently rehearsing ahead of their tour

Tuesday, 16 January 2024

        

The National Youth Brass Band of New Zealand has just started its annual course in Wellington.

Led by MD Tyme Marsters, they will undertake a short concert tour to New Plymouth, Whanganui, Feilding and Wellington, with the Wellington concert on Saturday 20th January being live-streamed.

Stars of Tomorrow

This year's concert programme is titled 'Whetu o Apopo — Stars of Tomorrow', highlighting the importance of developing young players for the future of the New Zealand banding movement.

Many of those are already coming through, with Junior Champion of Champions, Matt Donaldson, on Bass Trombone, and Jeshua Oram who won the Open Eb Bass title at the 2023 National Championships, already making their mark.

Guest soloist

Band Manager Emily Richards told 4BR: "Tyme Marsters is in his second year of leading the band alongside Assistant Musical Director Nic Scott from Christchurch.

We are also delighted to be supported by an incredible group of tutors, including the 2023 Champion of Champions, Kay McKenzie."

The guest soloist this year is bass trombonist Shannon Pittaway of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

Repertoire mix

Emily added: "Tyme has chosen a mix of classic and contemporary works for the tour. The band will be performing Johan de Meij's 'Extreme Make-over' and there will also be a world premiere of 'Fantasia et alia', a commission written for the 2024 National Youth Brass Band by former band member, Jack Bewley.

Shannon Pittaway will perform 'Concerto for Bass Trombone' by Paul Sarcich and a series of pieces in tribute to the late legendary jazz bass trombonist, George Roberts."

The band will be performing Johan de Meij's 'Extreme Make-over' and there will also be a world premiere of 'Fantasia et alia', a commission written for the 2024 National Youth Brass Band by former band member, Jack Bewley

Concerts:


Thursday 18th January
Methodist Church
New Plymouth (7.00pm)

Feilding Civic Centre
Whanganui (7.00pm)
Saturday 20th January

Te Whaea
Wellington (3.00pm)

The Wellington concert will be livestreamed at 3.00pm on Saturday 20 January (NZ time) through our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/nznybb/

        

