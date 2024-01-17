                 

*
banner

News

SBBA looks to gain extra support for Coalburn Foodbank help

The Scottish Brass Band Association hopes their brass bands can offer something back to the communities that support them with Foodbank donations.

Foodbank
  Coalburn has just helped heir local community with their Foodbank donations

Wednesday, 17 January 2024

        

The Scottish Brass Band Association is inviting bands across the nation to participate in a coordinated National Foodbank Collection Appeal throughout January.

Band members and supporters are encouraged to collect items for donation to their local foodbanks by the end of the month.

Coalburn collection

The initiative has been spearheaded Gareth Bowman, MD of Coalburn Silver Band, after the launch of the Coalburn Brass Band Family's second annual collection for the Clydesdale Foodbank (above).

Gareth shared his thoughts that, despite the friendly rivalries that exist on the contest stage, brass bands in Scotland function as one big extended family. "When we come together, we achieve our best,"he told 4BR.

Get in touch

It is now hoped that bands can offer support to people by contributing items to their local foodbanks, thereby raising awareness about the issues and how bands as an integral part of community life can help.

Coalburn Band President Alan Court added: "We ask our communities to support brass bands, so this is a hugely beneficial way to help support those in greatest need in return."

Alan told 4BR that bands can launch a collection campaign by contacting their local foodbank to find out what items are required and when and where they can be dropped off.

Community action

In response to the initiative, SBBA President Carrie Boax added: "I was delighted when Gareth contacted me about this appeal. Bands across the country can offer support to those in their local areas needing a little extra support as the cost of living continues to impact on lives.

The Scottish brass band family care greatly about the communities which they proudly represent and want to help in return."

        

TAGS: Coalburn Silver

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

aLAN

When I'm 64...

January 17 • 64 years of dedicated service of one of Welsh banding's most respected musicians has been marked with a timely presentation.

Foodbank

SBBA looks to gain extra support for Coalburn Foodbank help

January 17 • The Scottish Brass Band Association hopes their brass bands can offer something back to the communities that support them with Foodbank donations.

yOUTH fEST

Youth Fest launched by Brass Bands England

January 17 • A new non-competitive brass festival with a youth oriented ethos of development and progression has been launched by BBE — and you can be a part of it.

Hepworth

Hepworth launches Youth Music Partnership

January 17 • An exciting new project aimed at developing youthful playing talent has been launched by Hepworth Band alongside partners HD9 Community Youth Brass

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Stage and Screen concert

Friday 19 January • Highfield Cricket club,. Billinge road,. Wigan WN3 6BL

Kippax Band - Hammonds Band

Sunday 21 January • Kippax Band Social Club . Mount Pleasant . Kippax . LS25 7AT LS25 7AT

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Big Fat Quiz

Friday 26 January • Pemberton Band rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

The Hepworth Band - A New Year Celebration Concert with Hepworth Band

Sunday 28 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Brunel Brass Organisation

January 17 • As we approach this years area in Torquay in the Championship Section we require one more Back Row Cornet Player ( Position Negotiable )

Chinnor Silver

January 17 • Chinnor Silver (2nd section finalists 2023) require a Soprano Cornet Player. We are an ambitious and friendly band with a good, realistic diary mix of contests, concerts and engagements. We rehearse on a Wednesday evening in our own bandroom in Chinnor.

Stalybridge Old Band

January 15 • We are looking for a tenor trombone player for the North West Area Contest (and beyond) to complete our line-up. We are a friendly, ambitious and social band, under the leadership of Nigel Lawless,we are looking forward to the year ahead.. Tue & Thur 8-10

Pro Cards »

John Ward


Conductor, Adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top