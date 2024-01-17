SBBA looks to gain extra support for Coalburn Foodbank help

The Scottish Brass Band Association hopes their brass bands can offer something back to the communities that support them with Foodbank donations.

The Scottish Brass Band Association is inviting bands across the nation to participate in a coordinated National Foodbank Collection Appeal throughout January.

Band members and supporters are encouraged to collect items for donation to their local foodbanks by the end of the month.

Coalburn collection

The initiative has been spearheaded Gareth Bowman, MD of Coalburn Silver Band, after the launch of the Coalburn Brass Band Family's second annual collection for the Clydesdale Foodbank (above).

Gareth shared his thoughts that, despite the friendly rivalries that exist on the contest stage, brass bands in Scotland function as one big extended family. "When we come together, we achieve our best,"he told 4BR.

Get in touch

It is now hoped that bands can offer support to people by contributing items to their local foodbanks, thereby raising awareness about the issues and how bands as an integral part of community life can help.

Coalburn Band President Alan Court added: "We ask our communities to support brass bands, so this is a hugely beneficial way to help support those in greatest need in return."

Alan told 4BR that bands can launch a collection campaign by contacting their local foodbank to find out what items are required and when and where they can be dropped off.

Community action

In response to the initiative, SBBA President Carrie Boax added: "I was delighted when Gareth contacted me about this appeal. Bands across the country can offer support to those in their local areas needing a little extra support as the cost of living continues to impact on lives.

The Scottish brass band family care greatly about the communities which they proudly represent and want to help in return."