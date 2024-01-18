                 

Youth music at the Minster

Elland Youth and Training Bands, Dobcross Training, HD9 Youth Band and the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Ambassador Ensemble will provide the entertainment at Halifax Minster next month.

Thursday, 18 January 2024

        

Elland Silver Band is to link up in partnership with Halifax Minster next month to host the Halifax Youth Brass Band Festival.

The event on Saturday 10th February will take place at the wonderful Minster.

It will see local junior and youth bands perform 20-minute own choice programmes to showcase their talents and gain invaluable performance experience. The day will finish with a special massed band finale.

Special guests

Elland Silver Youth and Training Bands, Dobcross Training from Saddleworth, HD9 Youth Band from Huddersfield, and the Red Admiral Youth Band from Mawdesley will be joined by special guests, the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Ambassador Ensemble.

The festival is being organised jointly by Samantha Harrison, Musical Director of Elland Silver Youth & Training bands, alongside Cannon Hilary Barber. It will start at 2.00pm and conclude with the massed band performance at 5.00pm.

Guests and friends

Sam told 4BR: "Following last year's successful event I'm delighted that we are able to hold it once more with our guests and friends.

It's great to bring young people from different bands together to perform, watch and listen to each other. Halifax Minster is a wonderful venue, with excellent acoustics so it's an ideal venue for inclusive music making."

Tickets for the event will be £8 and FREE to under 16's and can be purchased in ordered in advance from Eventbrite or on the day.

Image: Courtesy of Charlotte Graham

        

