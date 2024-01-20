                 

BrookWright Music: Finale from Symphony No.3 (Organ Symphony)

The famous Organ Symphony finale has been arranged by Kevin Norbury to suit all concert needs.

BrookWright Music
  The arrangement has been made by Kevin Norbury

Saturday, 20 January 2024

        

BrookWright's latest addition to their growing catalogue of music is a super new arrangement of Saint-SaÃ«ns' magnificent Finale from Symphony No.3 (widely known as the 'Organ Symphony') arranged for brass band with optional organ part by Kevin Norbury.

It was recorded by the International Staff Band on its CD Manuscripts, although this version has been revised in places.

The symphony was first performed under the composer's direction at Saint James's Hall in London on May 19, 1886.

Stand alone

This arrangement by Kevin Norbury can both function as a stand-alone brass band piece, and be performed with an organ by omitting the notes found in square brackets in the parts and score.

Rolling score

To view a rolling score video please visit: www.youtube.com/watch?v=OlUd_FppBY8

PDF download includes score and parts.

PDF's

PDFs available for instant download at:
https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/finale-from-symphony-no-3-organ-symphony-brass-band-saint-sa%C3%ABns-arr-norbury

Sheet music available from www.brassband.co.uk

        

