The death has been announced of the hugely respected former player, conductor, teacher and adjudicator, Brian Broadbent.

4BR has been informed of the death of Brian Broadbent, the highly respected former Black Dyke Band baritone and euphonium player and resident conductor of the Fairey Engineering Band. He was 87.

Born in Diggle in Saddleworth, he first made a name for himself as an aspiring cornet player with Dobcross Band, especially on the hugely competitive solo contest circuits in Yorkshire and Lancashire.

Invitation

A founder member of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain alongside the likes of Maurice Murphy (who was to become the godparent to his son, Ian) and Richard Evans, his talents were soon noted by Alex Mortimer who after one event approached his parents with the invitation to join Black Dyke Mills Band.

Following his successful audition (where Willie Lang was on principal cornet and later gave him a great deal of help with his playing) in November 1953, he was given a job in the Black Dyke Mill as a wool sorter, whilst he lodged with the family of the young euphonium star Geoffrey Whitham.

Queensbury friendship

That was to remain a lifelong friendship (Whitham nicknamed him 'Diggle') — and one that eventually saw him also move from cornet to euphonium to play next him, as well as his illustrious successor John Clough.

He remained at Black Dyke as player for 27 years — and throughout arguably the most successful period in its history — finishing his playing on baritone next to the great John Slinger. He was a member of the band that won World, European, National and British Open titles as well as the Yorkshire Area Championships.

Brian Broadbent played under the likes of Alex and Harry Mortimer, George Willcocks and Cecil Jaeger, Geoffrey Brand and Peter Parkes. He was part of the famous 1972 'Double' triumph under the baton of Brand — the Queensbury band's first since 1902.

He was also part of the band that undertook numerous tours and recordings — including the famous link with Paul McCartney of The Beatles.

Conductor

Brian Broadbent also enjoyed a highly successful conducting career (which included taking Black Dyke in some concerts) — including a five year spell as Resident Conductor at the then Fairey Engineering Band where he worked closely with MD Prof Walter Hargreaves in memorably claiming the British Open, North West Area Granada Band of the Year titles.

His first appointment came at Lofthouse Colliery whom he led to the Yorkshire Second Section title in 1970, as well as with the likes of Mossley, Louden Youth in Scotland, Lindale Silver (winning the North of England Second Section Regional title in 1986), City of Manchester, Thornhill, Dobcross, Newmilns & Galston and Hammonds Hawley (later Yorkshire Building Society Concert Brass) whom he took to two podium finishes at the Third and Second Section National Finals in 1994 and 1997.

His final Area title came with Felling Band at the 2000 Third Section North of England Area Championships.

He was part of the famous 1972 'Double' triumph under the baton of Brand — the Queensbury band's first since 1902 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Teacher

Following a change in career he became much respected peripatetic teacher throughout the Calderdale area where his enthusiasm and passion inspired countless youngsters to take up brass band playing — many going on to instil what he taught to the next generation of their family members. He was also a respected adjudicator.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra and sons Ian and Kevin.

Funeral details

The funeral will take place on Wednesday 21st February at 1.30pmat Park Wood Crematorium, Park Road in Elland (HX5 9HZ). It will be followed by a rection and refreshments Southowram Cricket Club, Ashday Lane in Halifax (HX3 9TR).