Last minute votes will count to inspire Derwent

The innovative Derwent Brass needs a last minute surge of support to boost its chances to claim a prestigious Royal Philharmonic Society Inspiration Award.

There is still time to offer your voting support for one of the UK banding's most progressive band organisations as they seek to claim a 2024 Royal Philharmonic Society (RPS) 'Inspiration Award'.

Regarded as the BAFTAs for classical music, the RPS Awards celebrate the achievements of individuals, groups, and initiatives, with Derwent Brass hoping to leave the high-profile ceremony in Manchester in March with the prestigious award in their grasp.

Public vote

To do that they must garner as many public votes as possible, with the banding movement key to enabling them to do so against three exceptional rivals.



2022 saw Derwent Brass celebrate its 30th anniversary with a trilogy of special major events, whilst its sustainability commitment has already seen them claim a Making Music 'Green Award' in 2023.

In addition, their adventurous musical outlook also saw them secure the 2024 Brass Bands England 'Innovation Award'.





Representing the banding movement

Speaking about the nomination, Chairman, Graham Johnson told 4BR: "This is a wonderful way to recognise the continual artistic ambitions of the band and its achievements which saw us continue to expand our audience profile.

We would love to be able to win the award as representatives of the brass band movement, so please take the opportunity of you can, to vote for us and project brass banding to a wider audience."

Voting

Voting is now open at: https://royalphilharmonicsociety.org.uk/awards/rps_music_awards/inspirationaward

Voting closes on Friday 2nd February