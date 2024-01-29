                 

*
banner

News

Last minute votes will count to inspire Derwent

The innovative Derwent Brass needs a last minute surge of support to boost its chances to claim a prestigious Royal Philharmonic Society Inspiration Award.

Derwent Brass
  The voting closes on February 2nd.

Monday, 29 January 2024

        

There is still time to offer your voting support for one of the UK banding's most progressive band organisations as they seek to claim a 2024 Royal Philharmonic Society (RPS) 'Inspiration Award'.

Regarded as the BAFTAs for classical music, the RPS Awards celebrate the achievements of individuals, groups, and initiatives, with Derwent Brass hoping to leave the high-profile ceremony in Manchester in March with the prestigious award in their grasp.

Public vote

To do that they must garner as many public votes as possible, with the banding movement key to enabling them to do so against three exceptional rivals.

2022 saw Derwent Brass celebrate its 30th anniversary with a trilogy of special major events, whilst its sustainability commitment has already seen them claim a Making Music 'Green Award' in 2023.

In addition, their adventurous musical outlook also saw them secure the 2024 Brass Bands England 'Innovation Award'.

We would love to be able to win the award as representatives of the brass band movement, so please take the opportunity of you can, to vote for us and project brass banding to a wider audienceDerwent Brass

Representing the banding movement

Speaking about the nomination, Chairman, Graham Johnson told 4BR: "This is a wonderful way to recognise the continual artistic ambitions of the band and its achievements which saw us continue to expand our audience profile.

We would love to be able to win the award as representatives of the brass band movement, so please take the opportunity of you can, to vote for us and project brass banding to a wider audience."

Voting

Voting is now open at: https://royalphilharmonicsociety.org.uk/awards/rps_music_awards/inspirationaward

Voting closes on Friday 2nd February

        

TAGS: Derwent Brass

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Yorkshire

Yorkshire Area line-ups annoucned

January 29 • 52 bands will compete at the Yorkshire Regional Championships in Huddersfield in March.

Derwent Brass

Last minute votes will count to inspire Derwent

January 29 • The innovative Derwent Brass needs a last minute surge of support to boost its chances to claim a prestigious Royal Philharmonic Society Inspiration Award.

uk lEADING

New representative and contact links announced by UKLBF

January 29 • The UK Leading Bands Forum has announced the appointment of its representative bands and officials.

Rob Wilshaw

New solo trombone at Grimethorpe

January 26 • Rob Wilshaw becomes the new solo trombone at Grimethorpe Colliery Band

What's on »

The Hepworth Band - A New Year Celebration Concert with Hepworth Band

Sunday 28 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - WFLE Fairey Band in concert

Saturday 10 February • Pemberton Old Band. Rehearsal rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Haverhill Silver Band - Valentine's Concert

Saturday 10 February • King Edward VII Memorial Hall. High Street. Newmarket. Suffolk CB8 8JP

Vacancies »

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

January 28 • Avonbank is seeking a coulpe of cornet players to complete our line up for the Regional Contest on Mar 2 2024 in Corby. We rehearse Weds at 7.30pm in Evesham and, in Jan and Feb only, some Mondays or Fridays too. Please get in touch - we need you!!

Wellington Silver Band (Somerset)

January 28 • We are looking for a 2ND HORN to complete the lineup of our thriving, happy, non-contesting band. You are sure of a warm welcome with a variety of gigs including our own Proms in the Park. We are just off junction 26 of the M5 and 7 miles SW of Taunton.

Crewe Brass

January 28 • Crewe Brass are looking for a SOLO CORNET (position negotiable), to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Pro Cards »

Martyn Evans

BEd (Hons) NABBC member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Teacher, Adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top