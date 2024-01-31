Interview with Simone Rebello

4BR talks to Simone Rebello about the RNCM 'Day of Percussion' on Sunday 4th February.

4BR Editor Iwan Fox took the opportunity to talk to Simone Rebello, Head of School of Wind, Brass and Percussion about this weekend's 'RNCM Day of Percussion' on Sunday 4th February.

Simone said that is promises to be, "a day filled with exciting and informative sessions to inspire both new and experienced players".

The event presents six teaching clinics with a focus on various aspects of percussion playing — including traditional snare drumming, marimba, contemporary percussion writing and playing, timpani and Latin American percussion.

Star soloists

This year's line-up includes soloists and session players who've worked with BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, AskoSchonberg Ensemble, Choeur de Radio France, BBC Symphony Orchestra, John Williams and Paul McCartney.

They include Yamaha marimba artist Calum Huggan, contemporary percussionist and composer Emil Kuyumcuyan, timpanist John Chimes and percussionist Gary Kettel, as well as Dutch snare drum star Peter Vulperhorst.

Schedule:



10.00am: Snare Drum Session with Peter Vulperhorst

11.20am: Marimba Session with Calum Huggan

12.40pm: Timpani Session with John Chimes

2.30pm: Create/Recreate with Emil Kuyumcuyan

3.50pm: Meet the Percussion Section of Apitos

5.10pm: Gary Kettel in conversation with Simone Rebello

7.00pm: Apitos: 40th Anniversary Concert

Tickets and further information:

Tickets (full day including Apitos: 40th Anniversary Concert):

£12.50 (Under 26s and Students) + £1 Booking Fee

£25 + £1 Booking Fee

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/rncm-day-of-percussion-full-day-ticket/