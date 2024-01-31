                 

*
banner

News

Interview with Simone Rebello

4BR talks to Simone Rebello about the RNCM 'Day of Percussion' on Sunday 4th February.

rncm
  Simone talks to 4BR about the Percussion Day at the RNCM

Wednesday, 31 January 2024

        

4BR Editor Iwan Fox took the opportunity to talk to Simone Rebello, Head of School of Wind, Brass and Percussion about this weekend's 'RNCM Day of Percussion' on Sunday 4th February.

Simone said that is promises to be, "a day filled with exciting and informative sessions to inspire both new and experienced players".

The event presents six teaching clinics with a focus on various aspects of percussion playing — including traditional snare drumming, marimba, contemporary percussion writing and playing, timpani and Latin American percussion.

Star soloists

This year's line-up includes soloists and session players who've worked with BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, AskoSchonberg Ensemble, Choeur de Radio France, BBC Symphony Orchestra, John Williams and Paul McCartney.

They include Yamaha marimba artist Calum Huggan, contemporary percussionist and composer Emil Kuyumcuyan, timpanist John Chimes and percussionist Gary Kettel, as well as Dutch snare drum star Peter Vulperhorst.

Schedule:


10.00am: Snare Drum Session with Peter Vulperhorst
11.20am: Marimba Session with Calum Huggan
12.40pm: Timpani Session with John Chimes
2.30pm: Create/Recreate with Emil Kuyumcuyan
3.50pm: Meet the Percussion Section of Apitos
5.10pm: Gary Kettel in conversation with Simone Rebello
7.00pm: Apitos: 40th Anniversary Concert

Tickets and further information:

Tickets (full day including Apitos: 40th Anniversary Concert):
£12.50 (Under 26s and Students) + £1 Booking Fee
£25 + £1 Booking Fee

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/rncm-day-of-percussion-full-day-ticket/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Tredegar

Interview with Ian Porthouse and Matthias Hofs

January 31 • 4BR talks to Tredegar MD, Ian Porthouse and soloist Matthias Hofs at the 2024 RNCM International Brass Band Festival.

rncm

Interview with Simone Rebello

January 31 • 4BR talks to Simone Rebello about the RNCM 'Day of Percussion' on Sunday 4th February.

Alex Humphreys

There will be plenty of smiles, bands and great music to enjoy at the Youth Champs

January 31 • Alex Humphreys will be on hand to welcome everyone to the National Youth Band Championships in Cheltenham in March.

City of Hull

Luc takes lead at City of Hull

January 31 • Keir Luc has been appointed as the new principal cornet of City of Hull Band ahead of their Durham and Blackpool challenges.

What's on »

The Hepworth Band - A New Year Celebration Concert with Hepworth Band

Sunday 28 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 9 February • . Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - WFLE Fairey Band in concert

Saturday 10 February • Pemberton Old Band. Rehearsal rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Haverhill Silver Band - Valentine's Concert

Saturday 10 February • King Edward VII Memorial Hall. High Street. Newmarket. Suffolk CB8 8JP

Vacancies »

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

January 31 • We would welcome hearing from a ** Euphonium or Baritone ** player. This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the L&SC Regional Championships and Whit Friday contests.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

January 31 • We would welcome hearing from an ** EEb Bass & BBb Bass ** player. This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the L&SC Regional Championships and Whit Friday contests.

St Swithuns Brass Band

January 31 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are a friendly, non-contesting Band playing at various local events throughout the year. We are looking for someone who can take the Band forward as our current MD is retiring after 18 years.

Pro Cards »

Dave Collins

BA (Hons) (Dunelm) I, FSCO
Composer and Arranger

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top