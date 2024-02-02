                 

EBBA confirms 2024 European Championship line-ups

23 bands will represent their countries in their bids to return from Palanga as European Champions.

Palanga
  The Championships head to Lithuania for the first time this year .

Friday, 02 February 2024

        

The European Brass Band Association (EBBA) has confirmed that 23 bands from all over Europe will head to Palanga for the 2024 European Brass Band Championships.

They will include defending champion Brass Band Treize Etoiles who will be joined by 11 other contenders in competing for the Championship Section title. Three bands from hosts Lithuania, Italy and Northern Ireland will compete in the Challenge Section.

The European Youth Championships have attracted four bands in the EYBBC Development Section and four in the EYBBC Premier Section.

Strong Championship Section

The Championship Section will see Brass Band Treize Etoiles joined by compatriots Brassband Burgermusik Luzern. The UK will be represented by Welsh champion Tredegar and English representative Brighouse & Rastrick, although there is no Scottish representation.

There is strong Scandinavian presence with former champion Eikanger Bjorsvik, Gota Brass Band and Concord Brass Band.

Recently crowned French champion Hauts-de-France will appear for a third consecutive time, whilst 3BA Concert Brass makes its eighth consecutive appearance. Brass Band Oberosterreich from Austria returns as does Brass Band Schoonhoven and Brass Band Willebroek.

Challenge Section

In the Challenge Section, former champion Brass Band Wipptal returns for the first time since 2015 whilst 1st Old Boys Silver Band from Northern Ireland make the trip for the first time since 2015 to compete alongside home favourites Brass LT.

Youth Championships

The European Youth Brass Band Championships will be held on the Sunday to round off the 45th edition of the event.

Defending Development Section champion, Smoras Skolemusikk (Norway) are joined by compatriots Ytrebygda Skolekorps, Brass Band Aukstyn (Lithuania) and Youth Brass 2000 from England.

There is sure to be warm welcome for Brass Band del Conservatorio di Musica 'N. Piccinni' BARI from Italy, who were forced to cancel their trip to Malmo last year, as well as English representatives The University of Chichester Brass Band, Seindorf Ieuenctid Beaumaris from Wales and Lithuanian representatives, Brass Band Sklepucini.

Proud

Speaking about the line-ups, EBBA President, Ulf Rosenberg told 4BR: "We are extremely proud to bring EBBC for the first time to Lithuania, and with the strong support from bands in Europe this promises to be a highly attractive competition in the beautiful city of Palanga."

We are extremely proud to bring EBBC for the first time to Lithuania, and with the strong support from bands in Europe this promises to be a highly attractive competition in the beautiful city of PalangaEBBA

EBBC Championship Section:

3BA Concert Band (Corsin Tuor) — Germany
Brass Band Oberosterreich (Gunther Reisegger) — Austria
Brass Band Schoonhoven (Erik Janssen) — Netherlands
Brass Band Treize Etoiles (Frederic Theodoloz) — Switzerland
Brassband Burgermusik Luzern (Michael Bach) — Switzerland
Brassband Willebroek (Frans Violet) — Belgium
Brighouse & Rastrick (Prof David King)- England
Concord Brass Band (Jesper Juul Windahl) — Denmark
Eikanger-Bjørsvik Musikklag (Florent Didier) — Norway
Gota Brass Band (Michael Thomsen) — Sweden
Hauts-de-France Brass Band (Luc Vertommen) — France
Tredegar Band (Ian Porthouse) — Wales

EBBC Challenge Section:

1st Old Boys Silver (Dr Jonathan Corry) — Northern Ireland
Brass Band Wipptal (Patrick Gruber) Italy
Brass LT (Russell Gray) — Lithuania

EYBBC Development Section:

Brass Band Aukstyn (Remigijus Vilys and Piet Visser) — Lithuania
Smoras Skolemusikk (Magnus Brandseth) — Norway
Youth Brass 2000 (Chris Jeans) — England
Ytrebygda Skolekorps (Thor-Arne Pedersen) — Norway

EYBBC Premier Section:

Brass Band del Conservatorio di Musica 'N. Piccinni' BARI (Legrottaglie Antonio) -Italy
Brass Band Sklepucini (Vilmantas Vapsva) — Lithuania
Seindorf Ieuenctid Beaumaris (Peter Cowlishaw) — Wales
The University of Chichester Brass Band (Emma Button) — England

        

