Adams add Williams to artist line-up

Adams Musical Instruments has announced that Helen Williams has joined its line-up of endorsing artists.

Regarded as one of the finest flugel horn performers in the banding world, she has enjoyed a hugely successful career, gaining many individual accolades to go with her contribution to championship winning contest performances.

Impressed

Speaking about her link to Adams, the Cory Band star said: "A few months ago, I visited the Adams factory with my husband Glyn who is already an established Adams endorsee.

The Adams team had prepared some flugels for me and I was delighted to test them. What impressed me was the instrument's quality and the way in which the team quickly accommodated my observations for minor adjustments.

This included a custom configuration on the FI flugel and minor amendments to trigger placement. It is a beautiful looking and sounding instrument."

Honour

Speaking about their new high profile signing, Adams Marketing & Artist Relations executive, Ruud Corstjens told 4BR: "It is a real honour to welcome Helen. Her career in brass banding is outstanding and we are delighted she will work with us to align seamlessly with our commitment to make the very best instruments."

To find out more about Adams Instruments, go to: www.adams-music.com