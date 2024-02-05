Report & Results: 2024 French National Championships

Hauts-de-France makes it five National wins in a row as they now head to Palanga and book their place in Stavanger as well.

A brace of outstanding performances saw Hauts-de France Brass Band successfully defend their French National title for the fifth time in a row at the Cite des Congres in Valenciennes.

It was the band's ninth title success since 2009, further confirming their domestic supremacy over rivals.

Top class renditions of the set-work, 'Harrison's Dream' by Peter Graham and their own-choice selection of 'Sand and Stars' saw conductor Luc Vertommen lead them to victory (his sixth) over rivals Paris Brass Band, with section debutant Douai Brass Band in third.

Palanga boost

It also gives Hauts-de-France a huge boost of confidence ahead of their appearance at the European Championships in Palagna in May, as well as booking their place as the first qualifying band for the 2025 event in Stavanger.

Their superb euphonium player Lilian Meurin won the 'Soloist Prize', whilst the 'Best Section' accolade went to their percussion team.

Talking about the success on his Facebook page, Luc Vertommen said: "Five times in a row and nine times in total. Thank you for the extraordinary job and bravo to Lilian Meurin and the percussion team. Many thanks also to Peter Graham and Thierry Deleruyelle for two extraordinary test-pieces."

Luc also took the opportunity to congratulate rivals Paris and Brass Band Douai as well as the "excellent organisation"of the CMF French Federation and hosts, Brass Band du Hainaut.

Celebratory mood

The champions were also in celebratory mood as they added: "What a joy for us to accomplish this at home under Luc Vertommen in a packed and supercharged room.

Congratulations to our solo euphonium, Lilian Meurin and our percussion section and to Peter Graham and Thierry Deleruyelle for the two magnificent works — what music!!"

They added: "A big congratulations and thank you to the Brass Band of Hainaut for the organization of the championship and to ConfÃ©dÃ©ration Musicale de France for supporting the brass band movement each year."

Paris, who were looking for their first title success since 2018, performed 'Where Angels Fly' by Kevin Houben as their own-choice.

However, they were unable to really push closer to claiming a seventh title as they came runner-up for a fourth consecutive time, whilst 2019 Excellence Division champion Brass Band Douai chose 'Hypercube' by Oliver Waespi.

First Division:

Brass Band Gones from Lyon continued their rapid rise to prominence as they followed last year's Second Division success by claiming the First Division honours under conductor and tenor horn star Anthony Galinier.

The band will now be promoted to the Honneur Division, whilst there was further celebration as their fine euphonium player Vincent Cornitte took the 'Best Soloist' prize and their percussion team the 'Best Section' award.

They certainly added to the fine renditions of the set-work, 'A King's Lie' and their ambitious own-choice selection of 'Fraternity' to give them a clear margin of victory from Brass Band Hinault.

They were directed by Thibaut Bruniaux in performing 'On the Shoulders of Giants', whilst a little later in the day, he found out that he had won the Cory Composition competition. Third place went to Brass Band Atout Vent who performed 'Tallis Variations'.

Second Division:

There was a first National title success for Brass Band de Champagne in the Second Division.

Led by Bruno Nouvion, they pipped rivals Brass Band Savoies thanks to their performances to the engaging set-work, 'Sinfonietta No 3 — HÃ©ritage' by composer Pierre-Antoine Savoyat and their own-choice of 'Machu Picchu' by Thibaut Bruniaux.

Third Division:

Although there were only two entrants in the Third Division there was a great deal to enjoy with a fine standard of playing shown from newly crowned champion Brass Band Musicalis Algrange directed by SÃ©bastien Berettoni, and runner-up Brass Band de LaGorgue.

Algrange were Fourth Division champion in 2020 and runner-up in the Third last year, whilst LaGorgue was returning to the event for the first time since 2015.

The winner's stylish performances of the exciting set-work, 'The Final Frontier' by Dutch composer Geert Jan Kroon and their stylish rendition of Oliver Waespi's 'The Graces of Love' gave them a clear margin of victory. The band's soprano cornet and cornet team took the individual and section awards.

La Gourge performed 'Ancient Monuments' by Bertrand Moren as their own-choice selection.

Fourth Division:

There was a successful title defence by Brass Band Laonnois in a highly encouraging Fourth Division.

Conducted by Camille Geoffrey, their performances of 'Broken Sword' and their own-choice of 'The Viking Age' by Thierry Deleruyelle gave them a second successive title success by narrowly beating debutants Brass Band de la Lys, who also chose 'Viking Age' as their own-choice selection. The winner's soprano cornet and cornet section claimed the individual and section accolades.

Le Ch'ti Brass, returning to the competition for the first time since 2016 was third, performing 'The Dark Side of the Moon' as their own-choice selection.

Composition Competition:

On the Friday evening the was a Composition Competition held with the hope of encouraging home grown composers to write for the brass band medium.

With performances of the works given by the Musique de l'Infanterie Brass Band led by Martial Drapeau, the jury of Florent Didier Ludovic Neurohr and Thierry Deleruyelle picked 'Etna' by Hans Loir as the winner.

Joint second place went 'Hercule et l'Hydra de Lerne' by Nicolas Avinee and 'Loch Ness' by Christophe Degoussee, which won the Audience Prize. Third place was taken by 'Soleil d'Orient' by Leslei Blacher.

The 2025 Championships will be held in Metz.

Results:

Honneur Division:

Set Work: Harrison's Dream (Peter Graham)

Adjudicators: Ludovic Neurohr, Erik Jannsen, Benjamin Richeton

Set work/Own-choice = Average

1. Hauts-de-France Brass Band (Luc Vertommen): 96/94 = 90.0

2. Paris Brass Band (Laurent Douvre): 94/91 = 92.5

3. Douai Brass Band (Olivier DÃ©gardin): 90/92 = 91.0

Soloist Prize: Lilian Meurin (euphonium) — Hauts-de-France Brass Band

Section Prize: Percussion of Hauts-de-France Brass Band

First Division:

Set Work: A King's Lie (Stan Nieuwenhuis)

Adjudicators: Ludovic Neurohr, Erik Jannsen, Benjamin Richeton

Set work/Own-choice = Average

1. Brass Band des Gones (Anthony Galinier): 91/93 = 92.0

2. Brass Band du Hainaut (Thibault Bruniaux): 92/87 = 89.5

3. Brass Band Atoutvent (Benoit Meurin & William Houssoy): 85/86 = 85.5

4. Brassage Brassband (Maxime Bassa): 87/83 = 85.0

5. Les Coniques Brass Band (Antoine FrÃ©art): 79/90 = 84.5

6. ExoBrass (Matthias Charton): 83/85 = 84.0

Soloist Prize: Vincent Cornitte (euphonium) — Brass Band des Gones

Section Price: Percussion of Brass Band des Gones

Second Division:

Set Work: Sinfonietta No 3 — HÃ©ritage (Pierre-Antoine Savoyat)

Adjudicators: Ludovic Neurohr, Erik Jannsen, Benjamin Richeton

Set work/Own-choice = Average

1. Brass Band de Champagne (Bruno Nouvion): 85/88 = 86.5

2. Brass Band des Savoies (William ThÃ©baudeau-MÃ¼ller): 83/89 = 86.0

Soloist Prize: (Solo Horn) — Brass Band Champagne

Section Prize: Baritones/Euphoniums of Brass Band des Savoies

Third Division:

Test Piece: The Final Frontier (Gert Jan Kroon)

Adjudicators: Ludovic Neurohr, Erik Jannsen, Benjamin Richeton

Set work/Own-choice = Average

1. Brass Band Musicalis Algrange (SÃ©bastien Berettoni): 86/88 = 87.0

2. Brass Band de LaGorgue (Arnaud PÃ©ru): 82/80 = 81.0

Soloist Prize: Soprano cornet — (Brass Band Musicalis Algrange

Section Prize: Cornets of Brass Band Musicalis Algrange

Fourth Division:



Test Piece: Broken Sword (Kevin Houben)

Adjudicators: Ludovic Neurohr, Erik Jannsen, Benjamin Richeton

Set work/Own-choice = Average

1. Brass Band du Laonois (Camille Geoffroy): 86/86 = 86

2. Brass Band de la Lys (Francis Billet): 88/82 = 85

3. Ch'ti Brass (ClÃ©ment Hoogewys): 81/83 = 82

Soloist Prize: Soprano cornet — Brass Band de la Lys

Section Prize: Percussion of Brass Band de la Lys