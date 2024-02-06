Derwent Brass launches inaugural Composition Award

One of the most inventive bands in the UK has launched its first composition competition — and still with that innovative ethos.

Derwent Brass continues to encourage an ethos of invention and innovation with the announcement of its inaugural International Composition Award.

The band has already gained wide ranging recognition, winning the Brass Bands England 'Innovation Award' and Making Music 'Green Award', as well as being nominated for 4BR Band of the Year two years in a row.

They are now awaiting the public vote outcome from its nomination for the 2024 Royal Philharmonic Society 'Inspiration Award'.

Emphasis on innovation

It's latest initiative also places an emphasis on innovation, with Band Chairperson Graham Johnson telling 4BR: "We have always looked for new and exciting opportunities to push the artistic boundaries of brass banding.

Our long-standing associations with composers Paul McGhee and Matt Eden for example have produced some fantastic results.

However, we feel there is still so much untapped creativity out there and what better way to find it than via our new composition award, free of the usual constraints and allowing for unshackled creativity."

£1,000 first prize

The free competition invites advanced composers and music creators from across the world to write and work with Derwent with a first prize of £1,000 on offer as well formal publishing, and a premiere live performance. Recordings will also be made of the final three works.

The panel assessing the works will comprise Paul Hindmarsh, Paul McGhee, and Matthew Eden, alongside Music Director Jack Capstaff.

He added: "This is a competition with a difference. We are looking for something new, innovative, and exciting; music that will be engaging and perhaps challenging to audiences of all backgrounds and that pushes the boundaries. Now is a fantastic time to collaborate with us to make a difference."

Deadline and details:

The deadline for 2024 applications is 12th May (5.00pm).



Full details of eligibility, the timeline, rules, and application portal are available now via: www.derwentbrass.co.uk/composition-award