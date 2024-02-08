                 

Colourful line-up of bands for Norwegian Championships

There is sure to be plenty of vibrant action to enjoy this weekend in Bergen as the National Championships adds to its usual musical attractions.

Griegahllen
  The Grieghallen once again hosts the event

Thursday, 08 February 2024

        

The 2024 Norwegian National Championships take place at Bergen's Grieghallen this weekend.

One of the most exciting events on the contesting calendar sees 76 bands take part in six sections of competition on Friday and Saturday, with the winners of the Elite Division invited to represent the nation at the 2025 European Championships in Stavanger.

Live streamed

The event is being live-streamed by www.Brasspass.tv which you can subscribe with to watch.

4BR will also be there to enjoy the action as well as bring our live comments on the main performances and a taste of the great atmosphere.

The defending champion is Eikanger Bjorsvik who will compete against nine rivals on the set-work 'A Symphony of Colours' by Simon Dobson as well their own-choice selections. The set-work is undertaken with closed adjudication with open adjudication in the own-choice and all other divisions of competition.

Event innovations

Over the years the event has gained a renowned reputation for its ambition, innovation and invention with a number of new initiatives in place for the weekend.

These include a bespoke pizza food truck and coffee bar with in-house barista, with plenty of tables set out to encourage people to sit, chat and socialise without missing any of the action as it will be live streamed from inside the hall.

Dowdeswell at Gala Concert

Visitors and performers can also enjoy new merchandise to commemorate their visit, whilst the gala concert entertainment is being provided by the Royal Navy Band and guest soloist Louis Dowdeswell.

The inclusive atmosphere has been enhanced by extra facilities for mothers and babies as well as a fun area where you can have giant selfie, plenty of trade stands.

There is also a special non-alcoholic BrassNightung for participants under 18 so that they do not miss out on any of the post contest fun — all with free pizza!

Go to our live coverage page for more information and to enjoy the event:
https://www.4barsrest.com/live/2024NorwegianNationals/

        

