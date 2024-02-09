                 

*
banner

News

Duguid returns to old friends for Area challenge

Alan Duguid is enjoying making a return back to Suffolk to meet old friends for the Area contest.

Alan
  Alan Duguid first conducted the band back in 2006

Friday, 09 February 2024

        

Conductor Alan Duguid will be returning to meet old friends for the London & Southern Counties Regional Championships this year when he takes the baton of Woodbridge Excelsior

Formed in 1846 the Suffolk ensemble will perform in the Fourth Section in Stevenage with Alan enjoying his return back to the band he conducted when he first moved to London from Scotland in 2006.

Great to help

He told 4BR: "It really is great to be able to help out and meet up with plenty of old friends. They are a super band full of wonderful people — and over subscribed with players too. They are just a bit too far away for me nowadays, but I'm thrilled to be able to conduct them again as a one-off."

He added: "I did my first rehearsal last Saturday and we'll have two further workshop days before the contest, so there is plenty of hard work to mix in with the fun."

        

TAGS: Woodbridge Excelsior Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

elevate

New Elevate project links to herbal musical outlook

February 9 • Weymouth Concert Brass will team up with composer Rebecca Denniff to produce a compositional exploration of the medicinal plants and herbs of the Isle of Portland

Lake Lights

Light the Lakes returns

February 9 • A super community for a great cause returns in June.

unibrass

Foden's and Fountain confirm UniBrass Gala Concert sets

February 9 • The British Open and Brass in Concert champion and LSO Principal trumpet James Fountain confirm their sets for the UniBrass Gala Concert next weekend.

Alan

Duguid returns to old friends for Area challenge

February 9 • Alan Duguid is enjoying making a return back to Suffolk to meet old friends for the Area contest.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - WFLE Fairey Band in concert

Saturday 10 February • Pemberton Old Band. Rehearsal rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Haverhill Silver Band - Valentine's Concert

Saturday 10 February • King Edward VII Memorial Hall. High Street. Newmarket. Suffolk CB8 8JP

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Linthwaite Band - Concert

Sunday 11 February • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

London Central Fellowship Band - The Anglia Fellowship Band

Saturday 17 February • Ipswich Citadel Salvation Army, 558 Woodbridge Road IP4 4PH

Vacancies »

Epping Forest Band

February 9 • Required:. Required: Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of a tenor horn and percussion to complete our line up. Position negotiable.

Hathersage Band

February 8 • Solo Cornet - Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. A fantastic opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge?

Mid-Rhondda

February 7 • Mid Rhondda Band - Section Two have immediate vacancies for Principle Cornet and tutti Cornet. Rehearsal at the Band Hall,Dunraven St., Tonypandy CF40 1AL

Pro Cards »

Alan Duguid

BA (Hons), PGDipMus, PGCE
Conductor, Composer, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top