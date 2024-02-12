Sykes signs for Cory

After enjoying his recent high profile concert appearances Stephen Sykes has now been appointed solo trombone at Cory Band.

Cory Band has confirmed the signing of Stephen Sykes as their new principal trombone.

The former BBC Radio 2 Young Musician of the Year and British Open 'Best Instrumentalist' award winner has most recently enjoyed playing with Ebbw Valley Brass, helping them claim the First Section National Championship title in 2023.

Stephen also played with Tredegar and Black Dyke before undergoing successful treatment for Hodgkins lymphoma, and has also enjoyed conducting with the likes of Lydbrook and Woodfalls.

Welcome

Speaking of the appointment Musical Director Philip Harper said: "I'm pleased to welcome Steve. His life journey so far has been remarkable and I'm sure he will take this opportunity to pick up where he left off on his rise as one of the brightest trombone stars of the banding world.

He has already joined us for several high-profile engagements in the last few weeks and will officially join after the Welsh Area Championships."

Excited

In response, Stephen said: "I'm so excited to be invited to play at this level again and look forward to continuing my musical journey with Cory. Everyone has been so welcoming and the recent concerts at the RNCM, Huddersfield and Bristol were fantastic."

He added: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Ebbw Valley Brass and especially Gareth Ritter, who has provided significant support and encouragement over the last several months. I look forward to a very successful and busy future with Cory."

4BR was informed that former Black Dyke Band star Brett Baker will play with Cory at the Welsh Regional Championships.