                 

*
banner

News

Sykes signs for Cory

After enjoying his recent high profile concert appearances Stephen Sykes has now been appointed solo trombone at Cory Band.

Stephen Sykes
  Stephen Sykes will become the new principal trombone at Cory Band

Monday, 12 February 2024

        

Cory Band has confirmed the signing of Stephen Sykes as their new principal trombone.

The former BBC Radio 2 Young Musician of the Year and British Open 'Best Instrumentalist' award winner has most recently enjoyed playing with Ebbw Valley Brass, helping them claim the First Section National Championship title in 2023.

Stephen also played with Tredegar and Black Dyke before undergoing successful treatment for Hodgkins lymphoma, and has also enjoyed conducting with the likes of Lydbrook and Woodfalls.

Welcome

Speaking of the appointment Musical Director Philip Harper said: "I'm pleased to welcome Steve. His life journey so far has been remarkable and I'm sure he will take this opportunity to pick up where he left off on his rise as one of the brightest trombone stars of the banding world.

He has already joined us for several high-profile engagements in the last few weeks and will officially join after the Welsh Area Championships."

Excited

In response, Stephen said: "I'm so excited to be invited to play at this level again and look forward to continuing my musical journey with Cory. Everyone has been so welcoming and the recent concerts at the RNCM, Huddersfield and Bristol were fantastic."

He added: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Ebbw Valley Brass and especially Gareth Ritter, who has provided significant support and encouragement over the last several months. I look forward to a very successful and busy future with Cory."

4BR was informed that former Black Dyke Band star Brett Baker will play with Cory at the Welsh Regional Championships.

        

TAGS: Cory

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

uNIbRASS

Countdown to UniBrass 2024

February 13 • One of the most vibrant brass band events in the UK calendar is taking place this weekend at the University of Warwick.

Richmond

BrookWright Music: Fanfare Prelude on Richmond

February 13 • A fantastic new prelude to open any concert is now available from BookWright Music — guaranteed to get people ready to enjoy themselves.

Bandstand

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 11th February

February 12 • Music from all corners of the globe this week with Chris Helme.

Stephen Sykes

Sykes signs for Cory

February 12 • After enjoying his recent high profile concert appearances Stephen Sykes has now been appointed solo trombone at Cory Band.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - WFLE Fairey Band in concert

Saturday 10 February • Pemberton Old Band. Rehearsal rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Haverhill Silver Band - Valentine's Concert

Saturday 10 February • King Edward VII Memorial Hall. High Street. Newmarket. Suffolk CB8 8JP

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Linthwaite Band - Concert

Sunday 11 February • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

London Central Fellowship Band - The Anglia Fellowship Band

Saturday 17 February • Ipswich Citadel Salvation Army, 558 Woodbridge Road IP4 4PH

Vacancies »

Tewkesbury Town Band

February 12 • Tewkesbury Town Band are looking for a progressive, imaginative and enthusiastic person to join our band as our new Musical Director. We are a 3rd section band that rehearses twice weekly: 7-9 pm Wednesday and Sunday.

Epping Forest Band

February 9 • Required:. Required: Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of a tenor horn and percussion to complete our line up. Position negotiable.

Hathersage Band

February 8 • Solo Cornet - Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. A fantastic opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge?

Pro Cards »

Gary Davies


Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top