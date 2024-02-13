                 

*
banner

News

BrookWright Music: Fanfare Prelude on Richmond

A fantastic new prelude to open any concert is now available from BookWright Music — guaranteed to get people ready to enjoy themselves.

Richmond
  The latest release is a brilliant new Fanfare Prelude

Tuesday, 13 February 2024

        

The latest release from BrookWright Music is a superb new Fanfare Prelude on 'Richmond' originally written by Charles Wesley and now arranged by Andrew Wainwright.

Thousand tongues to sing

The work was written for the inaugural Texas Brass Fest, held at Round Top Festival Institute in May 2023, for the four premier brass bands in Texas — Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

It is based on the much loved hymn of the church by Charles Wesley, which is also known as 'O For a Thousand Tongues to Sing', the first verse of which reads.

O for a thousand tongues to sing
my great Redeemer's praise,
the glories of my God and King,
the triumphs of his grace!

For maximum antiphonal effect, it is suggested that cornets and trombones are staged stood around the band.

More information

To view a video of the premiere performance featuring the massed bands of Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antionio at Texas Brass Fest 2023, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=22GJM4A6mbM

PDF download includes score and full set of parts, go to:
https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/fanfare-prelude-on-richmond-brass-band-charles-wesley-arr-andrew-wainwright

Sheet music available from: www.brassband.co.uk

Difficulty Level: 2nd Section +

Price: $44.99

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

uNIbRASS

Countdown to UniBrass 2024

February 13 • One of the most vibrant brass band events in the UK calendar is taking place this weekend at the University of Warwick.

Richmond

BrookWright Music: Fanfare Prelude on Richmond

February 13 • A fantastic new prelude to open any concert is now available from BookWright Music — guaranteed to get people ready to enjoy themselves.

Bandstand

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 11th February

February 12 • Music from all corners of the globe this week with Chris Helme.

Stephen Sykes

Sykes signs for Cory

February 12 • After enjoying his recent high profile concert appearances Stephen Sykes has now been appointed solo trombone at Cory Band.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - WFLE Fairey Band in concert

Saturday 10 February • Pemberton Old Band. Rehearsal rooms. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Haverhill Silver Band - Valentine's Concert

Saturday 10 February • King Edward VII Memorial Hall. High Street. Newmarket. Suffolk CB8 8JP

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Linthwaite Band - Concert

Sunday 11 February • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

London Central Fellowship Band - The Anglia Fellowship Band

Saturday 17 February • Ipswich Citadel Salvation Army, 558 Woodbridge Road IP4 4PH

Vacancies »

Tewkesbury Town Band

February 12 • Tewkesbury Town Band are looking for a progressive, imaginative and enthusiastic person to join our band as our new Musical Director. We are a 3rd section band that rehearses twice weekly: 7-9 pm Wednesday and Sunday.

Epping Forest Band

February 9 • Required:. Required: Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of a tenor horn and percussion to complete our line up. Position negotiable.

Hathersage Band

February 8 • Solo Cornet - Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. A fantastic opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge?

Pro Cards »

Ian Holmes

BA (hons), PGDip (RCM), ARCM, ALCM
Conductor, piano accompanist and educator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top