BrookWright Music: Fanfare Prelude on Richmond

A fantastic new prelude to open any concert is now available from BookWright Music — guaranteed to get people ready to enjoy themselves.

The latest release from BrookWright Music is a superb new Fanfare Prelude on 'Richmond' originally written by Charles Wesley and now arranged by Andrew Wainwright.

Thousand tongues to sing

The work was written for the inaugural Texas Brass Fest, held at Round Top Festival Institute in May 2023, for the four premier brass bands in Texas — Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

It is based on the much loved hymn of the church by Charles Wesley, which is also known as 'O For a Thousand Tongues to Sing', the first verse of which reads.

O for a thousand tongues to sing

my great Redeemer's praise,

the glories of my God and King,

the triumphs of his grace!

For maximum antiphonal effect, it is suggested that cornets and trombones are staged stood around the band.

More information

To view a video of the premiere performance featuring the massed bands of Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antionio at Texas Brass Fest 2023, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=22GJM4A6mbM

PDF download includes score and full set of parts, go to:

https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/fanfare-prelude-on-richmond-brass-band-charles-wesley-arr-andrew-wainwright

Sheet music available from: www.brassband.co.uk

Difficulty Level: 2nd Section +

Price: $44.99