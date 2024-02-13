                 

Death of Chris Jaudes

The death has been announced of the acclaimed trumpet player and educator Chris Jaudes.

Chris Jaudes
  The death has been announced of Chris Jaudes (image: Klein)

Tuesday, 13 February 2024

        

4BR has been informed of the death of the hugely respected trumpet player Chris Jaudes.

A Professor of Jazz Trumpet at the renowned Julliard School and one of the most in demand recording artists and show performers, he passed away on February 11th at his home in New Jersey following a period of illness.

Respects and condolences have been paid from across the musical world.

Immensely successful

Born in St Louis to a Salvationist family where he first played the cornet, he enjoyed a long and immensely successful career both as a performer and educator. He was for many years a leading member of Brass Band of Battle Creek.

He performed with the likes of Paul Anka, Sammy Davis Jr, BB King and Shania Twain and on numerous Broadway shows such as 'Hair', 'Annie Get Your Gun' and 'Gypsy', with critics from the New York Times and Wall Street Journal noting his remarkable playing.

Chris Jaudes was also featured on Grammy Award winning albums, performed with numerous symphony orchestras and travelled the world giving concert appearances — including the Brass Arts Festival in London.

He also taught aspiring trumpet players at university level at Illinois State University and South Illinois University was a trumpet instructor at Hofstra University and Long Island University.

Solo album

He recorded a solo album release with the New York Staff Band of the Salvation Army and regularly assisted in the teaching of young players at the Montclair Citadel Corps.

He was pre-deceased by his wife Carol in 2023. He leaves a family of Jacy, Jon, Hannah and Samantha.

Memorial

Montclair Citadel stated: "Chris Jaudes was Promoted to Glory last night, February 11, 2024, from his home. He is reunited with Carol and completely healed. Perhaps he is even discussing the finer points of trumpeting with Gabriel himself.

The family is discussing the timing of a memorial service, but it is not likely to be this week. We will share details as they become available."

        

