Packed day gives Yorkshire Youth added boost

Another packed day of hard work and inspiration has kept the members of the Yorkshire Youth Band on track for their Black Dyke Band Festival appearance.

Yorkshire
  The band continues to work hard towards the Black Dyke Band Festival in June

Thursday, 15 February 2024

        

The Yorkshire Youth Band recently held its latest course day at Saddleworth School.

It was packed with music making, with a full band warm up followed by intense section work led by Black Dyke Band stars Richard Marshall, John O'Brien, Adam Reed, Siobhan Bates, Adam Bokaris, Matthew Routley and Logan Thompson.

Hard working day

Speaking about the day Richard Marshall told 4BR: "This was a real hard-working day for the young band, building on the great foundation work they have put in over recent months.

As always, the response was brilliant and the level of concentration in sectionals and full band rehearsals was a mark of the determination of every player to keep improving. It was also great to see so many enthusiastic family members here too. It was an inclusive atmosphere and a fantastic way to keep motoring towards the Black Dyke Band Festival in June."

Highlights

One of the many highlights of the day was the performance of young percussionist Toby who gave a super rendition of 'Stardust' on the xylophone, whilst the day was rounded off with a concert demonstration to family members of the works and progress achieved.

One proud parent Kirsten Stott later told 4BR: "The Yorkshire Youth Band has been such a wonderful experience for my son and everyone involved, with so many positives from a high standard of music and expert tuition to having fun as well."

Support

In response, Administrator Alison Childs told 4BR: "That is always so good to hear — and it is something we continue to strive for.

We cannot do that without support though and we would like to thank Geneva Instruments once again and we are now looking forward to Sunday 21st April, where we can meet for the last time before the Black Dyke Brass Festival in Huddersfield Town Hall on 9th June."

If you would like to join the YYBB, please contact Administrator Alison Childs on alison4horn@btinternet.com

        

