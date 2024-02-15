Blues battle for Marshall

12 year old Charlie Burgess-Dawson will be challenging Richard Marshall to a 'Sugar Blues' battle at the first concert of the Yorkshire Brass Band Festival.

Black Dyke Band principal cornet Richard Marshall will be challenged by a potential future successor to his role at the world famous Queensbury band at the opening concert of the 2024 Yorkshire Brass Band Festival.

Richard will be the guest soloist alongside Altofts & Normanton Band for a concert on Sunday 18th February at Ossett Town Hall (1.00pm), where he will be showcasing his renowned talents.

Sugar Blues challenge

However, he has been challenged on the day by 12 year old Charlie Burgess-Dawson to see who can give the best performance of the solo 'Sugar Blues'.

Charlie has played cornet for Kippax Brass Band since August 2023, and jumped at the once in a lifetime chance to play with Richard at the concert.

Richard had better beware though, as Charlie is no stranger to the brass band circuit. Members of his family have played with the Kippax Band for many years and Charlie has been determined to make his mark ever since he took up playing at the age of 5 on a plastic cornet.

Favourite solo

He certainly has his sights set on emulating Richard and perhaps following him as principal cornet of Black Dyke — although for the time being he wants to see just how he matches up to him by playing one of his favourite solos.

He told 4BR: "It's a once in a lifetime chance to meet someone I have only ever seen on YouTube and heard on recordings. I know he is an incredible player and an inspiration to me, so I can't wait to perform with him."

It's a once in a lifetime chance to meet someone I have only ever seen on YouTube and heard on recordings. I know he is an incredible player and an inspiration to me, so I can't wait to perform with him Charlie

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Great way

In response Richard said: "I'm really looking forward to the concert — it's a great way to help promote grass roots banding and to enjoy first hand where the next generation of young players are springing up from.

I had better be on top form though as I'm told Charlie is after my crown!"

The performance will take place at the first of six events of the Yorkshire Brass Band Festival, at Ossett Town Hall on Sunday 18th February.

Tickets:

Tickets are still available for £12 each. Contact: Tony Sykes Productions on tony@tonysykesproductions.co.uk