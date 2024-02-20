                 

*
banner

News

Death of Ian Thompson

The death has been announced of Black Dyke Band trustee, vice-president and supporter Ian Thompson.

Ian Thomspon
  Ian Thompson was a high respected within the brass band movement

Tuesday, 20 February 2024

        

The Black Dyke Band has announced the passing of their highly respected director, trustee and vice-president Ian Thompson.

After being asked to join the band management as a director in the early 1990s by Band President Donald Hanson, he played a central role in helping the organisation maintain its historic rehearsal base in Queensbury as well as enhance its financial stability.

Tribute

The band paid its tribute through its Facebook page, stating: "His pride in the Black Dyke Band was immense and he was highly respected by the players and his fellow trustees.

He oversaw the formation as a founder trustee of the Charitable trust that now forms the basis of the Black Dyke Band foundation."

Alongside his wife Jan, he was also responsible for the commissioning of numerous works given world premieres by the band that have since gone on to be enjoyed by the wider brass band movement.

These include Philip Wilby's 'The Seasons', Peter Graham's 'Call of the Cossacks', and more latterly, a new commission celebrating Bradford's as the City of Culture.

Deeply saddened

Speaking of his passing, Black Dyke Band Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs told 4BR: "Everyone is deeply saddened to hear this news. Ian was a wonderful man, and alongside Jan held Black Dyke Band close to his heart for well over 30 years.

He worked tirelessly for the band in so many ways from being a trustee and businessman to being a true Pondasher fan. Our thoughts and love are with Jan and the family at this time."

        

TAGS: Black Dyke

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Scottish Festival

Tuba Festival extends application date

February 20 • Players with a professional ambition have a bit more time to apply for a place on the Scottish International Tuba Festival.

Elland

Tesco cash boost for Elland's free taster sessions

February 20 • Elland Silver Band has received a grand boost to its great outreach work.

Brass at the Castle

BBE helps gain Brass at the Castle

February 20 • A fantastic new day of community, music making and shared heritage has gained invaluable financial funding thanks to the work of BBE Fundraiser Beth Lambert.

Ian Thomspon

Death of Ian Thompson

February 20 • The death has been announced of Black Dyke Band trustee, vice-president and supporter Ian Thompson.

What's on »

London Central Fellowship Band - The International Staff Band in Cambridge

Saturday 24 February • Wesley Methodist Church, Christ's Pieces, Cambridge CB1 1LG

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 25 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Saturday 2 March • Corby Business Academy, Gretton Road, Corby NN17 5EB

Haverhill Silver Band - Waterbeach Brass - Spring Concert

Saturday 2 March • Histon Baptist Church, Station Road, Histon, Cambridge CB24 9LQ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 2 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Vacancies »

Haverhill Silver Band

February 19 • Play Bb (or Eb) bass and want to compete at the Spring Festival and Whit Friday? . . Due to work commitments, Haverhill Silver Band (L&SC Champions 2022) have a vacancy for a talented Bb or Eb bass player to join us after the areas.

London Central Fellowship Band

February 16 • We are currently recruiting a back-row cornet player, a Solo Cornet player, a Tenor horn player and a percussionist.

Hathersage Band

February 13 • BBb Bass - Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band with nearly all positions filled. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. An opportunity has arisen for the right person to join us on BBb Bass Are you up for the challenge

Pro Cards »

Chris Wormald

B.Mus (Hons), LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, adjudicator, arranger

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top