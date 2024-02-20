Death of Ian Thompson

The death has been announced of Black Dyke Band trustee, vice-president and supporter Ian Thompson.

The Black Dyke Band has announced the passing of their highly respected director, trustee and vice-president Ian Thompson.

After being asked to join the band management as a director in the early 1990s by Band President Donald Hanson, he played a central role in helping the organisation maintain its historic rehearsal base in Queensbury as well as enhance its financial stability.

Tribute

The band paid its tribute through its Facebook page, stating: "His pride in the Black Dyke Band was immense and he was highly respected by the players and his fellow trustees.

He oversaw the formation as a founder trustee of the Charitable trust that now forms the basis of the Black Dyke Band foundation."

Alongside his wife Jan, he was also responsible for the commissioning of numerous works given world premieres by the band that have since gone on to be enjoyed by the wider brass band movement.

These include Philip Wilby's 'The Seasons', Peter Graham's 'Call of the Cossacks', and more latterly, a new commission celebrating Bradford's as the City of Culture.

Deeply saddened

Speaking of his passing, Black Dyke Band Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs told 4BR: "Everyone is deeply saddened to hear this news. Ian was a wonderful man, and alongside Jan held Black Dyke Band close to his heart for well over 30 years.

He worked tirelessly for the band in so many ways from being a trustee and businessman to being a true Pondasher fan. Our thoughts and love are with Jan and the family at this time."